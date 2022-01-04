INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana, 2021 was a rollercoaster of COVID-19.
The year started with the state coming off it's all-time highs, but then hit all-time lows in the summer, before rising again and closing out the year in its second-worst spot ever.
Vaccines rolled out to the general public, and although more than half of Hoosiers ended up getting one in 2021, Indiana has among the lowest vaccine rates in the U.S. while northeast Indiana remains one of the state's least-vaccinated areas.
New variants arrived on the scene, presenting new challenges compared to the original strain that hit the state in 2020, and those more virulent viruses savaged primarily the state's unvaccinated population, making 2021 nearly as deadly as the year before it despite the protection of vaccines.
As Indiana enters 2021, the situation is arguably fraught. Cases remain high. Hospitals are packed. Deaths remain high. And the new omicron variant is poised to start circulating across the state.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
2021 was the first full year of the pandemic and although cases were overall higher this year, deaths were slightly down.
The comparison isn't totally apples to apples — the pandemic didn't start until March 2020 and testing was so limited in the early days that most cases weren't being detected.
But for the comparison that is available, cases in 2021 were higher at 744,189 as compared to 523,654 total in 2020.
At the start of 2021, cases were coming off their all-time highs hit in December 2020. Indiana hit a high point of about 5,400 cases per day in early January 2021, before decreasing throughout the late winter and early spring.
After a small uptick in April and May, Indiana was on its way to its best-ever point. By the end of June, the state as a whole was logging fewer than 200 cases per day.
It looked like the pandemic might be over, but it wasn't to be, as the new delta variant arrived. More on that topic later.
With the highly infectious delta variant circulating and becoming the dominant strain in Indiana, cases surged, rising to about 4,200 per day in September. Indiana saw a brief improvement for about six weeks, but then once colder weather set in at November, numbers surged once more.
By the end of 2021, cases hit a new all-time high at nearly 7,400 cases per day.
Hospitalizations totaled 47,170 on the year, a decrease from 56,674 from 2020, according to the Regenstrief Institute, as vaccines helped keep many of the state's oldest and most vulnerable, but al the most highly vaccinated, out of the hospital.
Hospital trends followed the changes in cases, with admissions dropping at the start of the year, but then spiking hard when variant surges set in.
Indiana started 2021 with 2,655 patients in care and dropped to an all-time low of 371 on July 3, but then surged upward again. At the end of the year, the patient count was at 3,043 people in treatment, nearly an all-time high.
The state's hospitalization rate did improve in 2021 as vaccines helped cut the admission rate for millions, primarily preventing hospitalizations of the state's oldest and most vulnerable who were admitted at the highest rates in 2020.
After a raw hospitalization rate — total admissions divided by total cases — of 10.8% in 2020, that improved to 6.3% in 2021.
As for deaths, Indiana still saw thousands of Hoosiers perish from COVID-19 this past year. Indiana recorded 8,852 deaths in 2021, an improvement from 9,591 in the 10 pandemic months of 2020.
Like hospitalizations, raw deaths rates improved, falling to 1.2% of all cases as opposed to 1.8% in 2020.
New variants emerge
If the original COVID-19 strain had remained in play, things might have looked very different in Indiana and the nation last year.
But in July, Indiana was hit by the new delta variant of the virus, a new strain shown to be significantly more infectious than the original version that hit the country in 2020.
Although the state had about a half year to prepare and protect with vaccinations, by the time delta arrived more than half of Hoosiers hadn't and that proved to be fertile ground for the delta variant, which primarily ravaged that unvaccinated cohort.
The pandemic had looked over in June 2020, with every metric in the state at all-time lows. But as delta arrived and got its grip, numbers surged and they've never recorded.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged nonstop from July through September. After hitting a peak in mid-September, Indiana saw a few weeks of brief improvement but then colder weather kicked off a resurgence in virus activity leading through the end of the year.
As 2021 closed, the delta variant remained the dominant strain in Indiana, although a new variant — omicron — was poised to start its turn.
Health officials warned that omicron, another extremely contagious variant of the virus like delta, could lead to record spikes in activity in early 2022. But while the virus is expected to spread widely and quickly, there's some good news in that initial study of the omicron variant suggests it's not any more dangerous or deadly than delta and may even be less so.
Early studies also suggest that people who get infected with omicron may have lasting immunity against other strains, although that effect does not appear to work with previous infections of other strains against omicron.
Health officials are still learning more about the omicron variant at this time and as Indiana enters the new year, the threat of new mutations always looms as a possibility.
Vaccine distribution
State health officials started 2021 with a renewed sense of hope — after a lightning development, COVID-19 vaccines were finally ready for deployment.
What maybe they didn't anticipate was the extreme resistance to the vaccine by some, which has kept Indiana among the dregs when it comes to national vaccination rate.
Indiana first made vaccines available to the general public in January, starting with Hoosiers 80 and older and those with the most serious health complications. As vaccine supply increased over time, the state opened the shots to more and more people before throwing the doors wide open to all adults by April.
Shots for adolescents age 12-17 become available around mid-year and children ages 5-11 were eligible for smaller-dose vaccines by fall.
Indiana went from 0% to 40% of its total population fully vaccinated by mid-June. But after that, once the people who really wanted vaccines dried up, Indiana saw changes in its rate slow to a crawl.
The state didn't hit 50% vaccinated rate of its total populace until mid-November and closed out the year with only about 52.5% of all Hoosiers being vaccinated.
While Indiana's vaccination rate has put it in the bottom 10 nationally among states, northeast Indiana counties are among some of the lowest vaccinated in Indiana.
Steuben County ended the year shy of 44% of its population vaccinated, while the other counties all lagged more than 10 percentage points behind the state average. DeKalb County closed 2021 at 39.8%, Noble County at 38.2% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 23.4%.
More than 80% of Hoosiers age 65 and older are fully vaccinated at this time, but rates drop with each younger age group after that. Less than 50% of Hoosiers 35 and younger are fully vaccinated to date.
The vaccines have helped reduce the chances of contracting the virus and been highly effective at reducing hospitalizations and deaths.
Across all of 2021, 84.8% of new cases diagnosed in 2021 were unvaccinated individuals, while 95.4% of all hospitalizations were unvaccinated people and 87.7% of deaths.
Even as time went on and the unvaccinated cohort in Indiana dropped below 50%, those unprotected Hoosiers have continued to account for 80% or more of the most serious impacts of the virus.
While breakthrough cases can and do happen, when they do, the severe impacts of the disease have been severely blunted as compared to Hoosiers who didn't get vaccinated.
While raw hospitalizations and deaths rates were 6.3% and 1.2%, respectively, among all Hoosiers, rates for vaccinated individuals suffering a breakthrough were significantly lower at 1.9% and 0.97%, respectively.
Not only are vaccinated individuals less likely to contract the virus to start with, their odds of being admitted to a hospital or dying are significantly lower.
That disparity has remained even despite vaccinated individuals being, on average, much older and therefore at much higher baseline risk of hospitalization or death than younger people.
Because of the defensive properties of the vaccine, Indiana saw the demographics of its hospitalizations and deaths shift younger in 2021, as those age groups have far lower vaccine rates. While the old still remain the majority of admissions and deaths, the ratio has shifted toward younger people over the course of the year.
