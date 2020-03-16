GARRETT — T & R Junction restaurant in Garrett is serving free meals to ages 18 and younger during the school closure tentatively set through April 11.
Since Gov. Eric Holcolmb’s order Monday that restaurants may offer to-go service only, T & R owner Tammy Frost said the eatery is offering a choice of biscuits and gravy, French toast and sausage or scrambled eggs, bacon and toast for breakfast.
On Monday, the lunch menu included beef-and-noodles or spaghetti, or a choice of cold ham or turkey sandwich, or peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches, with chips and applesauce. The lunch menu will change daily, Frost said.
People may call the restaurant at 553-9023 or stop by for the meals, she added.
Frost said she will offer food to entire families if in need, and she plans to continue as long she is able to provide carry-out service. Delivery is also available, if needed.
“It’s for a good cause,” Frost said.
No questions will be asked of those receiving lunches. “You have to trust people,” she said.
Service is available Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 104 N. Peters St., Garrett.
