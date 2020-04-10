INIDIANAPOLIS — Testing for COVID-19 is a “tedious” procedure, not easily scaled up to large numbers, while other limiting factors make growing the number of tests the state can process slow.
While many people who want to get tested can't, even people who may have some symptoms or may have been exposed to someone who is ill, ramping up and getting tests to a wider population remains a steady process.
As of this week, Indiana can process about 3,700 tests per day, with hopes to increase capacity to about 6,300 per day in the coming weeks.
“This test is a pretty tedious test as the way it is designed,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said.
Developing, distributing and processing the tests widely is a challenge. Indiana started with the state health department and has since worked with other public and private labs like Indiana University, Eli Lilly and LabCorp to take tests.
Some labs became overwhelmed and had long backlogs, sometimes up to two weeks. Box mentioned specifically that LabCorp had worked and now has its turnaround time down to about 48 hours.
Box also noted that Purdue University is now just getting online to test, which would add about 400 tests per day to the state's overall capacity.
Box also said physical limitations continue to exist, specifcally — swabs.
“It remains an issue to get swabs,” Box said. “I'm still working with FEMA to try to get swabs. We're working in every way possible to get more swabs.”
Box said efforts to determine whether a typical cotton Q-tip and saline can be utilized and not affect the test, but the jury is still out on that method.
“We're working every avenue to increase testing,” Box said.
Focus on blood testing for antibodies is a focus of research and development nationwide, too, and while those tests will be useful for identifying people who had coronavirus, those types of test wouldn't help to identify acute cases and people who are symptomatic now.
After a few days of decline in the total number of tests processed, Friday's numbers were back up to around 3,000 new samples. With it, the state had about 550 new cases identified.
Indiana is still working toward an expected surge of cases, with a peak possible mid-month or as late as mid-May.
Ahead of that surge, Indiana is reporting that it currently has available capacity for both intensive care beds and ventilators.
Box reported that about 41% of intensive care unit beds were available, and of of right now about 28% were occupied by COVID-19 patients, while 31% were for other causes.
As far as ventilators, a critical piece of equipment to help patients breathe in the most serious cases, 69% of those items are available. In total, 18% of ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients and 13% occupied by other types of patients.
Capacity is key, because the goal of “flattening the curve” is to limit cases so that hospitals and health providers don't get overwhelmed and have situations where they can't provide care to everyone who needs it.
“We're really talking about the potential run on our resources,” Holcomb said.
Previously, Box said that an average COVID-19 patient might need to spend two to four days in an intensive care unit and, assuming they make good progress, could be hospitalized for about a week total.
However, not all cases are the same and some of the most seriously ill patients may need ventilator care for two or three weeks.
