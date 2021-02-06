WASHINGTON — An amendment introduced by Indiana Sen. Todd Young Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton to bar a new round of stimulus checks going to noncitizens illegal immigrants passed the Senate recently with bipartisan support.
The amendment, which was one of many voted on in the Thursday night-Friday morning marathon as senators debated a proposed stimulus package, was approved with a 58-42 vote. The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Republicans vs. Democrats and left-leaning independents, so the measure was OK'd with some support from Democrats to win passage.
The amendment is part of a proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was ultimately approved on a party-line basis in the early hours Friday morning after the marathon session concluded.
The stimulus bill ultimately tied 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie breaking vote, as no Republicans supported it, including Young and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who both voted against it.
The bill, as it now heads to the House where Democrats maintain a slim majority, was passed via a budget reconciliation process that required only a majority vote in the Senate instead of needing a filibuster-proof 60 vote capacity if it was approved through normal channels.
The bill, as proposed, would send out another round of direct cash payments to Americans totaling $1,400 each. That amount is the difference between the $600 that was sent out in the end-year stimulus package approved and the $2,000 that former President Donald Trump had asked for but that was ultimately not approved as Republicans objected to the higher amounts. President Joe Biden has promised $1,400 checks so payments would equal $2,000 with the December $600 checks.
In this new package, Republicans had attempted to argue the amount down from $1,400 to $1,000, to no avail.
But, because of Young's amendment, those checks will only go out to citizens.
“It would establish a dangerous precedent if the federal government were to give a direct cash payment to those who have jumped the line and subverted our nation’s immigration system to enter the United States,” Young said. “I’m pleased the Senate has passed our amendment on a bipartisan basis.”
The amendment is largely symbolic as illegal immigrants haven't received stimulus checks anyway because checks were sent out based on Social Security numbers and income tax filings, which people in the country illegally wouldn't have.
"Mixed" households, in which a citizens may be living with or married to an undocumented person who would receive checks, were eligible in the December stimulus payments, but payments were only sent to the citizens or legal residents.
Green-card holders and other legal residents who have not yet achieved citizenship were eligible to receive stimulus checks at the end of 2020.
The amendment had no impact on EIP eligibility for mixed-status families, an issue that was addressed in a bipartisan way in the December 2020 COVID-19 relief package. Rather, it would ensure that Democrats do not loosen the existing eligibility requirements moving forward if there is a new round of payments.
“We shouldn’t give checks to foreigners who’ve broken our laws. Pandemic relief should go only to Americans, not illegal immigrants,” Cotton said.
