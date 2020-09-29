INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 testing numbers dropped well below average on Tuesday while case counts remained fairly high, leading to a second straight day of higher positivity across the state.
The change is likely short-term, however, and once testing numbers rebound the state should see more typical daily returns.
As of Tuesday’s statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 744 new cases of COVID-19.
Those positive test results came on only about 12,500 tests, down considerably from the monthly average of about 21,000 tests per day.
Because of the significant drop in testing, the one-day positivity rate was 5.92%, another day above 5% following Monday’s 5.16%. State health officials aim to see positivity returns below 5%, so the past two elevated days are exceeding that metric.
Still, Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for testing is 4.1%, according to the state, so the improved positivity that the state has seen throughout September — and was a primarily reason for Indiana moving to a full reopening at Stage 5 of its Back on Track Plan — is being maintained.
Locally, case count increases were a little higher in the two northern counties today, although all counties had fewer than 10 new cases.
LaGrange and Steuben counties each added seven cases — the seven is the largest single-day increase LaGrange has had in a few weeks — while DeKalb County was up three and Noble County increased just two cases.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 32, LaGrange and DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at seven, according to the state.
Statewide, Indiana logged 20 deaths, the sixth day out of the last seven that the state has recorded 10 or more deaths. Indiana is averaging about 11 deaths per day this month, a slight increased compared to 10 per day average in August.
