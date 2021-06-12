INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases and positivity have dropped toward all-time lows again, although Noble County logged one additional COVID-19 death.
The death in Noble County occurred on June 8 and was a person in 50s, according to demographic information from the state. It's the 86th death all-time from COVID-19 in the county.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, four were people in their 50s, eight people in their 60s, 21 people in their 70s and 52 at 80 or older.
It was the only death recorded in the area over the week, with DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties holding at previous levels. All-time, DeKalb County has logged 85 deaths, LaGrange County has 72 deaths and Steuben County at 59.
Statewide, COVID-19 activity remains near all-time lows, with the state averaging just 363 cases per day. That's down a bit from 403 cases per day a week ago.
Positivity also dropped to 2.08%, slightly down from 2.14% a week ago.
Hospitalizations dropped to 541 patients in treatment across the state, a new record low for Indiana, while average daily deaths were about 9.5 per day.
About 46% of Hoosiers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, although Indiana continues to lag behind most other states in the U.S.
Still, as vaccinations have increased, COVID-19 activity has decreased. Cases may also be dropping due to the onset of warmer weather — virus activity was low during summer 2020 too before spiking in fall and winter when colder weather returned.
Vaccines have proven to be highly effective, with only about 2,000 breakthrough cases — cases occurring after someone has been fully vaccinated — recorded in the state. That represents only about 0.077% of all vaccinated Hoosiers.
Vaccinated rates remain low among younger populations, but those 65 and older are vaccinated at rates above 70%, nearing 80% for some age groups.
Local counties continued to see low case activity, with some counties showing a few more cases but others showing a few fewer.
Noble County added 32 new cases, Steuben County logged 25 more, DeKalb County had 13 new cases and LaGrange County recorded just four new cases on the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.