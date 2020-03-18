ANGOLA — More offices are requesting that people take alternative steps to pay their bills.
Steuben County REMC is offering alternative methods to in-person payment of bills, and the Steuben County Treasurer's Office is requesting people do not make in-person payments of the spring installment of property taxes, which are due May 11.
Steuben REMC
At Steuben County REMC, the office is closing to the public over concerns of COVID-19 but will remain operational.
"Steuben County REMC will still operate as usual and will provide the excellent service and reliability you have come to depend on," a news release said. "During this time, we want to remind our membership of the multiple payment methods available to limit the exposure to you and our staff."
People who want to make payments at the office may do so by using the drive-through or the drop box.
There are also methods of payment online, through REMC's SmartHub web portal or its Pay Now feature that allows secure payment without establishing an online account.
If customers experience difficulty with either of these methods, contact the office at 665-3563 or 888-233-9088. These numbers may also be called for payment by phone, which is available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Payments through the mail are still excepted at: Steuben County REMC, P.O. Box 359, Angola IN 46703.
Property taxes
Steuben County Treasurer Missy Bixler is urging people use a variety of methods of payment for the May 11 property tax due date.
If people want to pay at the Steuben Community Center, their best bet to limit exposure to themselves and the public is to use the new drive-up drop box that's located in the circle drive at the north entrance. People are asked to not use cash. If people want a receipt mailed to them, they need to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
People may also make payments through PayGov by phone by calling 866-48008552 or online at co.steuben.in.us using either a credit card or debit card. There is a 2.5% transaction fee for paying by card or a $1 e-check fee.
People may also drop off their checks at local banks, including First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Farmers State Bank and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
