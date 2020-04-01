ALBION — The town of Albion passed its pandemic leave policy during its regularly scheduled meeting March 24.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the regularly scheduled meeting was anything but regular.
Following the orders of Gov. Eric Holcomb, which changed public meeting guidelines, the only town councilwoman in attendance at the Albion Municipal Building March 24 was Vicki Jellison, the board’s president.
The remaining four council members phoned into the meeting.
Town attorney Steve Clouse, Town Manager Tena Woenker and Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby were also in attendance at the municipal building.
The electronic hoops that had to be jumped through to pull off the meeting were performed by Town Marshal Scott Cole, who also serves as the town’s IT director.
“Scott had put a lot of time and effort into it,” Selby said. “I thought it went very well.”
The pandemic leave policy outlined circumstances in which an employee might be ordered to stay home.
If ordered to stay home, the policy states, “Employee shall receive their normal compensation based on their average hours worked per week unless it is a salaried (exempt) position, then the employee shall receive their normal salary pay while on leave.”
The council also approved the governor’s orders during the pandemic. Included in the approval were the town’s interpretations of essential and nonessential employees during the current crisis:
“For the Town of Albion, the Town Manager, Clerk-Treasurer and staff, sewer/water employees will stagger their schedules to reduce overlapping and improve social distancing. Police and fire departments will operate as usual with some adjustments to minimize contact and exposure to the public.
“The street, park and cemetery departments are deemed not ‘essential’ to the safety of the public and performance of functions so they will not come in on a daily basis during the governor’s order, but will work when called during the two-week Shelter in Place order.
Superintendents are on call for any emerging situations, such as a preparing for a funeral and may call in other employees for assistance.”
As of Tuesday, Noble County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, neither of which has a known Albion connection at this time.
Also at the March 24 meeting, the council voted to approve a quote from J.J.P. Corp. Excavating & Demolition in the amount of $26,700 to repair a collapsed storm sewer pipe along Trail Ridge Road near the Dollar General Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.