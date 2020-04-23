WN alumna helping fight COVID-19 pandemic at Parkview Noble

KENDALLVILLE — Just like with everyone, the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up Heather Antal’s daily life.
But now, the West Noble alumna’s work at Parkview Noble managing the OR department is more important than ever.
“In 20 years of nursing, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Antal said.
It seems like Antal’s entire life and goal of wanting to care for people has led her to now though.
While a student at West Noble, Antal worked as a waitress for nine years. Interacting with customers that helped her find her passion of being a helper.
“I just always knew that I wanted to be in a career that I would enjoy, that I could be around people and I could help people,” Antal said.
After high school, the Topeka native continued her education at Purdue University, originally in pre pharmacy, but later finished in nursing.
“It was always between pharmacy and nursing,” Antal said.
And after making that switch to nursing, working at Parkview came onto her radar after hearing classmates talk about how much they liked working there.
Another draw was student loan repayment assistance Parkview offered to its employees, a program which still continues today.
Since starting at Parkview Randallia as a nursing assistant, it’s the only hospital system Antal has ever worked for.
Now, since moving to Parkview Noble, Antal is no longer a frontline worker like she was before, but she recognizes the work those on her team are putting in during the pandemic.
For Antal, much of her work is now remote, with she and her team being in a rotation with others working in person at Parkview’s COVID-19 incident command center.
Regardless of if they’re working from the couch or at the hospital, though, Antal said the support for herself and frontline workers during the pandemic has been uplifting.
Fruit baskets and pizzas delivered, cards placed on windshields and words of encouragement shared over social media all have made a difference, Antal said.
“That is a tremendous uplifting for staff, when they see those things,” Antal said.
And during tough times that affect everyone, Antal encouraged people to keep being kind to each other and understand limitations that both they and their hospitals have in fighting COVID-19.
“I think it’s important that people need to remember that we’re all in this together,” Antal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.