INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 activity across Indiana continues to remain at low numbers, closing another week of improvement.
Cases still remain below 1,000 per day and positivity is holding in the 2% range, far below the state’s 5% benchmark.
The vastly improved numbers came as Indiana marked the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case back on March 6, 2020.
On Saturday, Indiana logged 786 new cases of COVID-19, making it the ninth day in a row that cases have been below 1,000.
The case count came on nearly 38,000 tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 2.07%. Positivity has been below 3% for 12 of the last 14 days, running at the lowest levels ever so far during the pandemic.
Total hospitalizations across the state dropped again to 663 patients in treatment. That’s also close to the lowest ever, as hospitalizations only ever fell below 700 consistently for about a two-week period at the end of June and into early July in 2020.
The state recorded 36 deaths on Saturday, with Indiana averaging 26 deaths per day across the first week of March. That’s below the monthly average of 37 deaths per day across February, as the situation has continued to improve.
There were no new deaths reported locally in the four county area, which remain at 78 all-time for Noble and DeKalb counties, 70 deaths for LaGrange County and 55 for Steuben County.
Locally, Noble County saw a larger jump in cases, but there was little activity elsewhere in the region.
Noble County added 22 new cases on Saturday, while DeKalb and LaGrange counties added three cases each and Steuben County increased two cases.
Over the last week, Saturday to Saturday, Noble County saw 46 new cases, DeKalb County added 28, Steuben County had 22 new cases and LaGrange County recorded just 17.
Those low case counts and low positivity rates across the region should ensure that counties continue to stay in the best ratings on the state’s county metrics system. This week, Noble and LaGrange counties were in blue while Steuben and DeKalb counties held in yellow.
More than 24,000 vaccines have gone out to residents of the four-county area, helping to reduce hospitalizations and deaths as the region’s oldest residents have been getting inoculated.
Editor’s Note: Starting next week, KPC News will stop producing a daily COVID-19 update. Due to recent lower numbers, we’ll be switching to a weekly update, produced on Saturday afternoon and published in the Sunday editions of The Herald Republican, The Star and The News Sun.
Daily numbers will still be updated on KPC Media Group’s public spreadsheet found here at https://bit.ly/3sU3ZQz.
If the situation changes, additional stories or a return to daily updates may occur. Any questions about COVID-19 in the four-county area can be directed to News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz.
