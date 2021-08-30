If you're looking for help preventing or treating a COVID-19 infection, health officials advise against taking a livestock dewormer that has been touted in corners of the internet as a cure for COVID-19.
Instead, they point to a much more widely available, much more effective, safer, free alternative — a COVID-19 vaccine.
After some, including cheerleader former President Donald Trump, touted the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a panacea for COVID-19 in 2020 — despite studies showing it had limited if no positive benefits in fighting the virus — some people have moved on to new claims that the anti-parasitic medicine ivermectin can cure COVID-19.
Small-batch studies from foreign countries, including some that were conducted in a lab-controlled setting not utilizing humans, have suggested the medication could kill the COVID-19 virus, but more expansive studies done to investigate the drug have turned up no appreciable results.
Ivermectin is meant for killing parasites and is not an anti-viral medication. While the drug does have some human applications, primarily for fighting parasites and some topical applications to kill lice, it's more commonly used as a deworming agent for livestock including horses and cows.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported prescriptions for human-dosed ivermectin increased to about 88,000 from a usual weekly average of only 3,600, as people have flocked to try to get the drug based on specious claims as a COVID cure.
Those people may end up being disappointed as the science doesn't appear to support the claim that ivermectin can prevent or cure COVID-19.
"It is not proven to be beneficial," Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said. "Do not go and take a medicine that is not prescribed to you and there's not evidence that it could help, because it actually could harm you."
While some have tried to convince doctors to write a prescription for the drug, others have bypassed the office visit to get it via much easier means — buying it at farm stores.
One local resident responding to a KPC Media Group Facebook page post recently noted she was able to purchase ivermectin at a local Kendallville rural supply store.
Taking a human medication not prescribed to you can be dangerous, but taking an animal medication can be even more dangerous, especially since veterinary medicines like those meant for animals weighing several times that of the average person likely contain much larger doses of the drugs.
"There have been several articles about the increases in poison control centers from people who have been very very severely affected, ill from this," Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. "Don't take a medicine that is prescribed for animals, especially for large animals, that has not been proven to affect a virus or disease. That's my recommendation."
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff advised that if people want an effective way to prevent COVID-19 or reduce its impact, there's one readily available — a vaccine.
Gaff noted he was somewhat confounded by people who don't want to take a vaccine citing possible side effects or health impacts instead opting to take livestock medication. Even if future studies did show some benefit in certain cases, the dosage meant for humans would almost certainly be different than what's in a horse dewormer paste.
"It makes no sense to be taking that (veterinary) chemical," Gaff said.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove effective at preventing severe illness and death from the virus.
Although vaccinated people are experiencing more breakthrough cases, those are a far minority of new cases. Last week, about 89% of new cases diagnosed were among unvaccinated people.
Hospitalization and death rates for people who are vaccinated are also lower compared to the unvaccinated population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.