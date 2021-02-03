INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s one commercial you can expect to see if you’re watching the Super Bowl on Sunday — an Indiana State Department of Health message to encourage people to keep up COVID-19 safety and get vaccinated.
The commercial, which will air on local channels across Indiana during the big game on Sunday, will feature the family of Indianapolis’ North Central High School athletic director Paul Loggan, who died of COVID-19 in April.
In a sneak peek of the commercial shown during Wednesday’s statewide press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb, Loggan’s son Will, a football player at the University of Indianapolis, encourages Hoosiers to do their part to put an end to the virus that claimed his father’s life.
Loggan’s widow, Kathy, said her family was happy to take part in this effort with the state and hope that her family’s story and experience will make a difference.
“I feel like this is his way of working through the children,” Kathy Loggan said. “They have done a fabulous job and this is what Paul would want to get out to the community.”
Holcomb lauded the lifelong contributions that Paul Loggan made to the Indianapolis athletic community and thanked the family for their cooperation in helping keep up the message about the importance of COVID-19 precautions and vaccinations.
“He touched so many people and will continue to do so,” Holcomb said. “We’ll all hear there are so many seemingly small things we can do that will have a big, long-lasting impact.”
Hoosiers should expect to see the new commercials at some point during the Super Bowl and the spot will be one part of the state continuing work to keep Hoosiers informed about what’s happening with the pandemic.
Holcomb said the ad cost about $123,000 to air across the state and was paid for with CARES Act money and said he thinks the expenditure is worth every penny spent.
Production of the ad is part of a contract with a production firm that is assisting the health department in all of its statewide communication efforts. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box didn’t know the price of that contract off the top of her head, but estimated that overarching contract was somewhere in the $3 million to $5 million range.
“That communication part of it is never ending and we have just begun,” Holcomb said. “We’re not competing against Doritos or Taco Bell or fill in the blank, but these will be locally aired in the state of Indiana and I think the message that will come across is one that is not just compelling, but it will make a difference, a long-lasting difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.