INDIANAPOLIS — The number of positive COVID-19 cases identified by the Indiana State Health Department has risen to 39, but no new deaths were reported since Tuesday.
In the 10 a.m. update to its virus dashboard, the number of positive test case has risen to 39, up from 30 on Tuesday. The number of tests processed by the state health department is 193.
The new cases involve residents of Clark (1), Fayette (1), Hamilton (1), Hendricks (1), Jennings (1), Lake (1), Madison (1) and Marion (2) counties.
Two patients have died from COVID-19, both of whom were over 60 years of age. Those deaths occurred in Marion County (Indianapolis) and Johnson County, which is directly south of the state capital.
Northeast Indiana continues to have only one official positive so far — a man who was admitted to Parkview Noble Hospital and tested postive on March 8. He had previously sought care at a walk-in clinic on Kendallville on March 1 and then another walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne on March 5 before officially being diagnosed with coronavirus.
No updates have been provided since about his condition.
Testing remains restricted primarily to patients in need of hospitalization or health care workers, according to state health officials.
On Tuesday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff advised residents that they cannot simply walk into a doctor's office or emergency room and request a coronavirus test.
The state health commissioner said earlier this week that it's likely coronavirus is quietly circulating in communities undetected at this time, which is why the state has enact public restrictions and is strong encouraging social distancing in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.
