INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 activity remained low not just locally but across the state over the past week, as Indiana continues to see few new cases.
Locally, there were no deaths from coronavirus over the last week in the four-county area.
Statewide, new cases stayed under 1,000 for the past seven days, with Indiana averaging 753 new cases per day. That came on an average of about 28,000 tests per day, resulting in an average positivity rate of 2.6% for the past week. Deaths averaged 11 per day.
All of those numbers are similar to a week ago. Cases and positivity were nearly the same, but deaths dropped again.
Across the entire month, Indiana is averaging 751 cases per day, about 19 deaths per day and positivity of around 2.5%. Case counts and positivity are at their lowest levels ever, while the death count is the lowest its been since September.
Statewide hospitalizations current sit at 577 patients in treatment for COVID-19, which is a new all-time low. After dipping below 600 briefly last week, hospitalizations have held nearly flat around 600 patients.
Vaccine distribution has played a role in slashing hospitalization and death rates, as more than 70% of people 70 and older have been vaccinated. As those older Hoosiers accounted for more than 90% of deaths a majority of hospitalizations, the protection gained from the vaccine has kept those people healthy.
As of Saturday, more than 1.4 million Hoosiers had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing slightly over 20% of the total population.
The state has opened up vaccine eligible to Hoosiers 40 and older — people between 40 and 45 can start getting shots on Monday — meaning about half of the state's total population can get vaccines.
Locally, new case activity continues to run low across the four-county area.
Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties all added 29 new cases, while LaGrange County had just nine new cases on the week. Those case counts are nearly identical to a week ago in all four counties.
No new deaths were reported over the week after five deaths the previous week. DeKalb County remains at 80 deaths all time, Noble County at 79, LaGrange County at 70 and Steuben County at 57.
About 12% of the state population is fully vaccinated, with about another 6% that has received their first shot of a two-dose vaccine.
Steuben County leads the region in vaccinations, followed by Noble and DeKalb and LaGrange further back. Steuben is beating the statewide average for vaccines, but the other three counties are behind the state's overall vaccination rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.