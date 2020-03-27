WASHINGTON — After voting no earlier this month on an initial coronavirus relief package, citing concerns about the "final price tag," northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks has indicated he will vote yes on the $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus measure coming out of the Senate.
A voice vote is expected on the bill today, which would send the massive relief package to President Donald Trump's desk.
After several days of negotiations in the Senate, the bill was passed with unanimous support, 96-0.
Banks was returning to the Capitol and posted a long message on Facebook indicating his support for the large spending package, which will include $1,200 checks for American adults, billions in aid to health care workers and providers and financial support for businesses and industries adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
Here is what Banks posted to Facebook late Thursday:
"I'm on my way to Washington, D.C. right now to cast my vote on the so-called "Phase Three" coronavirus aid package.
This is the biggest vote many of us serving in Congress have ever cast. $2.2 trillion dollars. None of us could have imagined a few months ago what we are currently going through.
We didn't pick this fight, but now we are in a war against a hidden enemy. It's going to require a wartime response.
Experts suggest this virus is twice as contagious as the normal flu; all the best medical minds recommend 'social distancing.' Some of my colleagues have tested positive for the virus. For that reason, the House will likely be recording this vote as a voice vote, so as to not require each member to be here. (There is precedent for it. During the 1918 Spanish Flu, the House of Representatives also operated under voice votes to keep members and staff healthy).
I am going anyway because of the enormity of the package we're voting on. I take my responsibility to vote in the interest of Hoosiers very seriously, and I have weighed this package against whether or not it provides relief to workers and their families who are affected by this virus.
The bill is by no means perfect. It has items in it unrelated to the coronavirus fight that were included during the dealmaking phase. I am dismayed by that. But I am glad it is not the bill Speaker Pelosi wanted that included abortion funding, Green New Deal-type programs, and cash payments for non-citizens.
All in all, it accomplishes one important thing: It keeps the lights on in America. Thank you President Trump and other Republicans who overcame Speaker Pelosi's interruption and got it done.
The last two weeks have been heartbreaking. I have heard from small business owners wondering if they will need to lay off their staff and shutter permanently. I have heard from families who are struggling to put food on their table after being furloughed. College funds erased. Mortgage payments missed. They need help yesterday.
There will be no opportunity to amend the bill as the vote has been constructed. We will debate, and there will be a straight up or down vote. Unless someone calls for a recorded vote... if the Yeas are louder than the Neas, the Yeas will have it.
I plan on calling out Yea. And if one of my colleagues forces a recorded vote, I will punch Yes on the machine.
Pray for our leaders to make wise decisions during this difficult time. Please include me."
