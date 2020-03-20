With the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities and organizations are closing off buildings to the general public.
Steuben County is no exception, with buildings and playgrounds throughout the county closing to help keep people safe and practicing social distancing. Steuben County and Fremont were recent additions to the list.
Following are closings of government facilities.
Steuben Community Center
Starting Monday, the Steuben Community Center will be closed to the public.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners feel closing the building to the public is in the best interest of both the public and county employees.
County offices will remain open. The offices can be reached by calling 668-1000 and using the extension list in the recording or using the phone directory on the website, https://bit.ly/2QzX4LD.
City of Angola
Until further notice, Angola City Hall is closed to the public.
Likewise, Angola Parks & Recreation playgrounds are also closed to the public. The parks themselves and the city’s 4 miles of trail way is still open for continued use.
Closed playgrounds include the one at Friendship Park, Fireman’s Park, the Commons Park Playground and the playground at the Selman Timber Frame.
Services have not been discontinued. Trash and recycling pick-up are still on schedule and yard waste pickup will begin April 6 and will continue on the first and third Mondays of each month through Oct. 16.
City utility customers can still pay their utility bills by using the drop box on the east side of City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, by paying online, or by calling 866-587-3587.
The drop box can also be used for permit applications, pavilion rental payments and other necessary communications that can’t be done electronically.
Staff are still available by phone, 665-3422.
Town of Ashley
The Ashley Town Council has closed the Ashley Community Center to the general public until further notice.
This closure does include the gymnasium.
Utility bills can still be paid at the Garrett State Bank.
Town of Fremont
All Fremont town buildings, including the town hall, are closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus.
Services will continue and there are a few options for paying utility bills:
• Drop payment in the drop box on the side of the town hall building
• Online at townoffremont.org
• By mail to P.O. Box 602, Fremont, IN 46737
• At the drive through window at Farmers State Bank, Fremont branch
Those wishing to start or stop utility service can call 495-7805.
To pay a ticket, payment can either be put in the drop box on the side of the town hall or the payment can be made online at townoffremont.org and selecting the town court payments option at the bottom of the page.
Those needing to apply for a permit for a project within the town need to email fremontct@townoffremont.org and an application will be sent.
Police officers are available at 495-7805 for non-emergency issues.
Those with any questions can also call 495-7805.
Town of Hudson
There is no foot traffic currently allowed in the Hudson Town Clerk’s office and only essential personnel are allowed in town buildings.
Utility payments can be made via a drop box outside of town hall, 115 W. Parsonage St., at Garrett State Bank in Ashley or online at paygov.us.
Non-emergency police calls can be made at 587-9388 to the Ashley-Hudson Police Department.
For water or sewer emergencies call Carla Olson, 517-416-2426 or Town Council President Josh Odom, 269-779-5315.
The Hudson Town Hall is not currently being rented for events. All current bookings have been canceled and refunded.
Town of Orland
Until further notice, the Orland Town Hall is closed to the public.
The building will be staffed during normal business hours to accept phone calls and water utility payments through the dropbox only. Payments can also still be made by mail.
If you need to contact the clerk-treasurer, call 829-6411. For non-emergency calls to the town marshal, call 829-1111.
Town of Hamilton
The town of Hamilton has closed buildings to the public, but there are still ways customers can receive various services in an effort to not inconvenience customers.
People may pay a bill, obtain a permit, renew a golf cart or check on other town services by contacting people with the following information:
• Town Office, 488-3607
• Police Department, 488-3721
• Town Manager Brent Shull, 316-2090, bshull@townofhamilton.org
• Clerk Treasurer Hester Stouder, 316-9868, hstouder@townofhamilton.org
• Deputy Clerk/Utilities Jenna Steigerwald, 319-6293, jsteigerwald@townofhamilton.org
Employees and the police department will continue working at this time.
There is a drop box as well available for use outside the town hall.
