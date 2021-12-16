ANGOLA — Dr. Todd Rumsey was rather blunt when addressing the Steuben County Council on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not going away anytime soon and it is taxing the health care infrastructure throughout northeast Indiana.
“This is not better and this is not going away,” Rumsey said.
All hospitals have added capacity across the region. At Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, where Rumsey is chief of staff, conference rooms have been converted to provide patient care so more beds can be freed up for COVID-19 patients.
Rumsey said of the hospital’s 25 beds anywhere from five to nine are occupied on a regular basis by COVID-19 patients.
“While we have pressed our resources,” Rumsey said, “we do not have any more capacity.”
If a patient is needing more intensive care, they are shipped out to hospitals in Fort Wayne, where the problem is also rather acute.
Parkview Health has implemented numerous processes to maintain operations for both COVID-19 patients and patients with other care needs, the health care provider said in a statement on Tuesday. Additionally, Parkview has increased available hospital beds and staff to accommodate the increased demand.
Even with vaccines, COVID is not slowing down, said Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Steuben County Health Department. This weekend marks the one-year anniversary for vaccine administration in Steuben County.
Health officials across the Western world are urging people to get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible, due to the new omicron variant that is taking off.
So far, it appears that the omicron variant is spreading quickly because it will infect vaccinated people, but the cases are reportedly mild, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Officials are urging people to get boosters if it has been six months since they received the final dose of vaccine. This, apparently, is providing a greater level of protection against omicron.
The biggest fear among health experts is that the large number of unvaccinated adults who could end up contracting the omicron variant might lead to spikes in COVID hospitalizations and deaths, “which in turn could overwhelm some hospitals,” The Times reported.
“This is at a time when our hospitals are at more than capacity,” Rumsey said on Tuesday.
In response to a question from Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe, Rumsey said many people have delayed other care and serious procedures due to COVID-19.
“The delayed care is starting to pile up as well,” Rumsey said.
Steuben County, in the meantime, is continuing to do its best at detecting and preventing COVID-19.
Vaccine clinics are run regularly in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. For an appointment, you can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 668-1000, ext. 1500.
Testing is continuing at 501 S. John St., on the edge of Commons Park in Angola.
Steuben County has just received another $50,000 grant to run the site until June of next year.
Since the inception of the pandemic, Steuben County has received $293,968 in grant funding to pay for testing and vaccinations Walsh said.
The test site is open five days a week. Hours are, Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. The site is closed Thursday and Sunday.
Walk-ins are welcome at the test site, but Walsh said setting an appointment will ensure the availability of test materials. Setting an appointment can be done by going to coronavirus.in.gov. Click on the area near the top of the page that says, “Click here to find a testing site.” There are four sites listed in Angola, including Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, the Cameron Respiratory Clinic and the community clinic at John Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.