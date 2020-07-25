INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has recorded more than 900 cases for three straight days, and four times this week.
Those numbers are coming about one month after the state was setting record lows, as new COVID-19 activity has been on a steady increase for the entire month of July.
After setting a new single-day record for new cases on Friday, new COVID-19 cases remained high at 922 added on Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s daily report.
It’s the third straight day of 900-plus cases, with the state logging 929 on Thursday, 996 on Friday and 922 on Saturday. The state had also posted 917 cases last Sunday.
This past week represented the highest average cases in any week since Indiana started tracking COVID-19 in March, with an average of 838 cases.
Testing has been at its highest ever, simultaneously, but the state’s positivity has also remained high at about 8% this past week. At its lowest point at the end of June, statewide positivity hit as low as 3%.
The statewide hospital census also remains higher than where it was a month ago. After hitting a record low of 595 patients in care on June 26 hit as high as 881 patients on July 14. The total number of patients in hospitals has decreased a bit, but still remains at 824 total as of Friday.
Continuing rises in cases, positivity and hospitalizations were the main three reasons why Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a statewide mask mandate, which goes into effect Monday.
Hoosiers will be required to wear masks in indoor public places, outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and while riding transportation with people outside their households including buses, taxis and ride-sharing services.
The mandate will also require that students in third grade and above wear masks in situations where distancing can’t be maintained, while younger students are encouraged to cover but not required.
The mask mandate does not have any criminal penalties attached to it and enforcement would be left to local health departments.
Locally COVID-19 activity has picked up a little bit in the four-county area after a lengthy slowdown, but the region is not currently one of the state hotspots — although overall cases in Health District 3 that includes the northeast corner, Allen and Whitley counties and six other counties to the south — is showing an increase in cases overall, too.
On Saturday, LaGrange County added 11 cases, the largest increase that county has seen in several weeks after coming out of a large surge following Memorial Day, while Steuben County added seven new cases. Noble County was up three cases and DeKalb County was up two.
Stueben County has been seeing slightly larger day-to-day increases lately, although the county remains with the lowest overall total in the four-county region at just 182 cases all time.
In the last week since July 18, Noble County added 43 cases, Steuben County increased 34, LaGrange County added 24 and DeKalb County increased 22 caes.
One positive point for local counties is that hospitalizations has hit a low point.
LaGrange County has had only one patient admitted since July 5, DeKalb County has had only one admit since July 11, Steuben County has had only one admission since July 13 and Noble County has had just one admission since July 16.
Nursing homes in Noble County, a major source of early cases and deaths in the county, recently became COVID-19 free, with no active cases reported in facilities.
No new deaths have been reported recently, with Noble County remaining at 28, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
