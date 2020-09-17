ANGOLA — Trine University is managing to keep COVID-19 fairly well suppressed on campus this fall while some colleges — most notably Ball State University in Muncie — are having a tough time keeping coronavirus cases at bay.
On its official COVID-19 dashboard that was updated on Thursday, Trine is reporting 23 cases on campus, of which 12 of the individuals have recovered, leaving 11 active cases. There are more than 2,200 students at the main campus in Angola.
Trine’s positivity rate is a mere 1%, which is low but expected because students who were positive were asymptomatic when they arrived on campus. The goal for communities is to have a positivity rate of 5% or less.
“We are thrilled that we are nearly six weeks through the semester and have had only 23 positives and a positivity rate of about 1% to this point,” said James Tew, Trine’s senior director of content and communications. “Seeing what is happening at many colleges and universities nationwide, we are counting each day we hold classes on campus a victory, but we also know that could change at any moment. We are encouraging everyone to stay vigilant, and hope to celebrate a successful semester once we get to Thanksgiving.”
Due to the pandemic, Trine started classes about a week early and cut its fall break so it could finish the semester at Thanksgiving, providing a long break over the holidays.
Trine is crediting its success in preventing spread of the virus to students making wise choices. Universities that have had trouble with COVID-19 often point to off-campus activities where students let their guard down at parties.
“A lot of credit goes to our students, who have expressed and evidenced a strong desire to remain here on campus. Masks are worn … social distancing guidelines are followed and everyone is doing their best to keep the campus safe and healthy. Our Student Success and Engagement staff has worked hard to develop campus activities for smaller groups that offer an alternative to partying,” Tew said.
There have been 2,233 total tests conducted at Trine, most of which covers student-athletes and coaches. Based on dashboard data, 99 people who are neither students nor coaches have been tested.
When student-athletes arrived on campus in early August, 1,142 athletes and coaches were tested per NCAA guidelines. Since that time, 994 student-athletes and coaches have been retested, the dashboard said.
Trine’s Dean of Students, Cisco Ortiz, has consistently communicated with students via email, offering words of encouragement and information about activities to keep students occupied and safe on weekends.
“Each weekend is a new opportunity to relax a little and enjoy the break from your studies. But, we can’t lose focus on our ultimate goal of completing the semester on-campus,” Ortiz recently wrote, while also talking about upcoming social activities for students to enjoy.
For all of Steuben County, almost a third of all of the COVID-19 cases have been among people younger than 29, 102 cases. However, Trine students would only count in local data if they were Steuben residents.
One only has to hop on Interstate 69 and drive south about 100 miles to find Indiana’s newest COVID-19 hot spot, Delaware County, the home of Ball State University.
Out of nearly 600 students tested for the virus at Muncie, more than half have been positive, the Associated Press reported. Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.
University President Geoffrey Mearns wrote that the cases apparently were tied not to classrooms or dormitories but to “poor personal choices some students are making, primarily off campus.”
Similar examples abound in other college towns across the nation. Among the 50 large U.S. counties with the highest percentages of student residents, 20 have consistently reported higher rates of new virus cases than their states have since Sept. 1, according to an Associated Press analysis.
On average, infection rates in those 20 counties have been more than three times higher than their states’ overall rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.