INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting the first death in the state from COVID-19.
And state officials, in an afternoon press conference, minced no words about the severity of the virus outbreak in the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb opened his 2:30 p.m. address with the solemn news that the first Hoosier had perished from the disease.
"The health and safety of every single citizen of our state is of paramount importance to us all," Holcomb said. "It saddens me to announce that as of earlier of this morning, we as a state, have lost our first Hoosier to the coronavirus, COVID-19."
The patient who has died was one of the cases in Marion County.
Dr. Ram Yeleti of Community Health Network indicated that the patient who died was in the "high risk" category — over 60 years old and with underlying health issues. The patient's significant other had also contracted the virus and the two had to be kept separately from one another.
“This is the beginning and this is real. People if you are above age 60, if you have diabetes, cancer, heart condition, lung condition or hypertension, I urge you to self-quarantine yourself for the next several days or several weeks," Yeleti said. "Individuals that are young, college kids, all of you are saying it's not going to affect me. You're not going to get sick, but you will to get somebody else sick.”
Yeleti advised that several health care workers have been quarantined and warned that the health system is being overwhelmed, with not enough health care workers and not enough hospital beds to take care of patients.
"I'm still concerned that in the next couple of weeks, all the hospitals in the state won't have enough beds or ICU capabilities," Yeleti said. "The best way you can help us is to self-quarantine or to self-minimize, social distancing is not a fad, it is real.
"We have no treatment. We have no vaccine," he reminded viewers.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the news today confirmed a shift in the coronavirus, that cases have evolved beyond simply being traced to individual incidents where a person has come into contact iwth a known-infected person and that local transmission is occurring in Hoosier communities.
"This is why it is absolutely imperative that Hoosiers follow the governor's guidance. Stay home. Please. Avoid gatherings of over 50 people, but mostly, stay home," Box said.
Testing availability remains in short supply and the state is attempting to address the shortage, Box said. Only people who are ill enough to be hospitalized are being tested, or health workers are being tested to find out whether they can stay on the job, she said.
"Most people have mild symptoms and they should stay home and they should contain their illness in their own homes and isolate themselves from other people in their homes so they don't spread it within their families," Box said.
Indiana has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Five new coronavirus cases were identified since the health department's last update on Sunday, with new positive tests returned in Bartholomew, Floyd, Hendricks, Howard and Marion counties.
The state has tested 139 samples, according to the health department.
Holcomb advocated for continued social distancing after announcing additional restrictions for the state on Monday morning, including shuttering in-person service at bars and restaurants.
"To those who think that we may be overreacting, I can assure you that we are not," Holcomb said. "Indiana is under a public health emergency and we are, make no mistake about it, at war with COVID-19 and we will win this war, which requires us on a daily, if not hourly basis, to be nimble enough, agile enough, to update our battle plan. And when I say 'us,' I mean all of us doing our part."
Northeast Indiana continues to have only one confirmed case, the one in Noble County from a patient who tested positive on March 8. No cases have been identified in LaGrange, Steuben or DeKalb counties at this time.
Most local school districts have already shuttered or are in the process of winding down this week before a significant layoff into April.
Despite the low official number of cases, Box said Friday that around 1% of Hoosiers may already be carrying the virus without knowing it. That would account for about 70,000 Hoosiers.
Testing availability has been limited, so health officials are concerned about silent transmission among the population, which is why several measures to enact social distancing — avoiding public places and large groups of people — have been put in place in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
