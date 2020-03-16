LIGONIER — Tom Janes wasn’t expecting this big of a change, let alone this soon.
“I’ve been here 37 years. I’ve never, ever dreamed of something like this,” Janes, the owner of Charger House restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 6 and U.S. 33 in Ligonier, said.
But the Monday order from Gov. Holcomb to Indiana bars and restaurants to shut down dine-in services through the end of March came as a surprise to Janes and other local restaurants.
Providing carry-out isn’t too much of a problem for Janes and his staff, but there’s one caveat making things a little harder.
“We’re going to have to take the food to the door,” Janes said.
That means when a customer comes to Charger House to pick up their food, they will have to hand over their cash or a card to an employee through the door, wait outside, then have their order handed to them from inside.
The logistics of handling the food to customers isn’t the most worrying thing for Janes, though. Normally a primarily dine-in restaurant, Charger House’s servers worked their last day for a while on Monday.
With only carryout, Charger can’t do enough business to pay all of its servers.
“To just do carryout, it’s very difficult for it to be profitable,” Janes said.
He was saying goodbye to some of his servers Monday afternoon.
“It just breaks your heart,” Janes said. “It really does.”
Even with the change, Janes said he doesn’t want to be “dramatic” about his own difficulties, since he knows the people who it’s affecting are his employees and the community that can’t use the restaurant as a meeting place for a while.
“In a small town, it’s like you’re a big family, and this hurts the family,” Janes said.
Of course, Janes is far from the only restaurant affected by the order.
In Shipshewana, Levi King was preparing for his usual lunch rush at Jojo’s Pretzels when word came down that the Governor was asking all bars and restaurants to shut down. King said his business, which serves soft pretzels, sandwiches, soups, and drinks, would shift to handling only to-go orders only. Jojo’s is located inside the David Mercantile building.
“It’s not going to close us down,” he said.
In LaGrange, Brittney Prucell, who manages Mimi’s Dinner, 202 S. Detroit St., said she’s prepared to shift to serving take-out food only.
She added that shut down is a hardship for a business like hers that’s been open for less than a year and is still struggling to build a customer base.
“I still have to pay my bills,” she said.
Other restaurants posted their plans to keep serving customers outside of their dining rooms on social media.
Kendallville’s Pizza Forum announced it would still have carry-out and keep its same hours for now, just not open the dining room.
Also in Kendallville’s downtown, Whatchamacakes said it will continue to offer take-out for sandwiches, soups, treats and drinks.
Beauty and the Bull in Wolcottville also posted on Facebook that it will only be offering carry-out food and drinks only. For Monday through Thursday this week, its hours are 4-8 p.m.
“One thing remains true: We are here to serve the people! We will do that to the best of our ability in the near future,” the post read. “Above all else, please understand that this is out of our control. We are doing our best to figure this all out as you are. For now, be safe. Stay in as much as you can.”
St. James Restaurant in Avilla closed Monday at 4 p.m. due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandate, said Todd Carteaux, one of the restaurant’s owners.
Starting Tuesday, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for carry-out only, continuing Monday through Saturday until the governor lifts the mandate.
“We have over 50 employees that count on a paycheck. That’s my big concern,” Carteaux said. He expects that a limited number of employees will continue working during the closure.
Carteaux said he was glad to hear that Indiana is lifting restrictions on filing for unemployment.
Restaurant workers across the nation are being idled, he said, and “My heart goes out to those individuals. … Hopefully, this will be a short-lived thing” and the restaurants can return to business as usual.
