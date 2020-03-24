INDIANAPOLIS — Gener8tor, in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., has announced a new initiative supporting Indiana small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the Emergency Response Program, small businesses and entrepreneurs will have access to a free, week-long webinar series designed to identify and leverage critical resources in order to weather the ongoing public health crisis.
Interested businesses may visit gener8tor.com/emergency-response-program/indiana to register or contact Cole Shearer at cole@gener8tor.com. The registration deadline is today. The program will take place March 30 through April 3. All Indiana-based businesses are invited to participate.
“As a state, we’re focused on providing the support Hoosier small businesses and entrepreneurs need to overcome the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,” said David Roberts, chief innovation officer of the IEDC. “Under this new initiative, we’ll connect small businesses to free resources offered here in Indiana, as well as gener8tor’s comprehensive network of mentors, helping them identify and address many of the concerns they are facing during these unprecedented times.”
“We have seen firsthand the impact that entrepreneurs have on a community, and we hope to call on our network of mentors, investors and partners to support small business owners through this new Emergency Response Program,” said Joe Kirgues, gener8tor co-founder.
