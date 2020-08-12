INDIANAPOLIS — Starting today, Hoosiers will be able to visualize the full impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes both historically and in the now.
After first being announced last month, Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Rusyniak announced that the new long-term care facility dashboard officially launched Wednesday.
Specific nursing home data, though often sought after earlier in the pandemic, was not made available until July. The state had been releasing aggregate numbers for the entire state, but did not break down figures by county or by specific facility until last month when it released its first batch of preliminary data.
While nursing homes, including both residents and staff, have accounted for just about 12% of all cases, those facilities have accounted for about 61% of all deaths.
Indiana has gained much better control of outbreaks in nursing homes since April and May, and improvements in infection control have had major impacts on reducing virus spread and the state’s overall death rate.
“This data will be updated weekly,” Rusyniak said of the new dashboard, with data updated every Wednesday. “Facilities are still required to report new cases within 24 hours.”
Because the state works to verify all cases reported against its testing records, Rusyniak said the dashboard data will show a one-week lag.
Rusyniak also explained that staff members who work in multiple facilities or residents who may transfer to different facilities would be counted for each facility where they work or live, but that those individuals would only be counted one time in the totals.
So, for example, if a staff member works at three long-term care facilities and tests positive, they would be reflected as a positive case for all three facilities, but would only be counted once in the aggregate numbers.
As of the end of last week, Rusyniak reported that Indiana has had 6,664 resident cases since March, resulting in 1,753 deaths. As for staff, 2,945 nursing home staffers have tested positive since March, with only 11 deaths among staff members.
While nursing home numbers have improved vastly since earlier in the pandemic, Indiana’s total case activity has gone in the opposite direction, with the state seeing a steady increase since low points in June.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday that while daily hospital admissions have steadied recently — albeit at rates higher than they were in June — she’s still seeing worrying signs from around the state.
“I do have concerns our hospitalization numbers continue to trend up,” Box said. “Our positivity rate has continued to climb. These steps we take in the coming days and weeks are critical to reversing these trends.”
Box is looking ahead to Labor Day as one potential pitfall for Indiana. The state saw large increases in COVID-19 activity after the Fourth of July holiday and warned that Hoosiers need to stay vigilant.
“My fear is that we will see another spike after Labor Day if people continue to ignore our guidance. We cannot behave as if things are normal,” she said. “This is our story right now and, if we want to change the narrative, we all have to do our part.”
Box advised Hoosier to keep wearing their masks in public, to stay home if they’re sick, to keep sick children home from school and to cooperate if they’re contacted by contact tracers. The state’s ability to trace positive cases, identify close contacts and enact quarantines are one of the main ways Indiana will hold the line against increase infections.
