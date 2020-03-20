ALBION — Noble County courts are suspending the requirement that certain defendants appear in-person at certain hearings for the time being.
“Effective immediately and until further order of the Noble County Courts, criminal defendants in Noble County who are represented by counsel will be relieved of any order requiring the defendant’s personal appearance at any pre-trial conference or probation violation status hearing,” a message from Judges Michael Kramer, Robert Kirsch and Steve Hagen to the Noble County Bar stated Friday. “Only a defendant’s attorney will be required to attend these scheduled hearings either in person or by teleconference.”
Defense attorneys and prosecutors are encouraged to speak to defendants prior to hearings to get a firm update on the case to decide how to proceed.
An defendant who is representing himself or herself, or people facing dispositional hearings or sentencing can be continued upon request, while defendants in custody at the Noble County Jail can proceed via teleconference unless they are pleading guilty in a felony case.
“Of course, criminal defendants may voluntarily appear for any scheduled hearings in their case and they are encouraged to do so if so advised by their counsel if the purpose of the hearing will be of a dispositive nature,” the message said.
Lastly, friends of family members of defendants, who are not legitimate witnesses or victims in a case will be prohibited from the third floor of the courthouse for the foreseeable future.
“The restrictions and procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are fluid and as they effect the courts we will try to keep you updated as best as we can. You are encouraged to talk to any of the judges if you have a specific question,” the message stated.
