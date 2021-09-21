INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 activity in schools has dropped off a peak earlier this month like the rest of the state, but local schools still saw more than 50 new cases over the past week.
Lakeland continues to sees the biggest outbreak locally, making up nearly half of new cases this week, although West Noble, Lakewood Park Christian, Prairie Heights and DeKalb Central districts also saw notable upticks.
Across all of Indiana, 4,499 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week, about a 10% decrease compared to the week before. The state also recorded 210 teacher cases and 332 school staff member cases.
Indiana hit a recent peak in new COVID-19 activity and has seen a leveling and slight decrease over the past two weeks, a trend which is also being reflected in school buildings across the state.
Locally, Lakeland had the biggest outbreak of new cases for the second straight week, with numerous cases at the intermediate and junior/senior high school.
Lakeland recorded 13 new cases at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School last week after logging 14 the week before, while the intermediate school recorded another 11 after also having 14 cases the previous week.
Lakeland Primary School had at least two new student cases on the week.
LaGrange County is Indiana’s least vaccinated county among the state’s 92, leaving it vulnerable to new outbreaks of the virus.
On the east side of the county, Prairie Heights, although not seeing as large of an uptick in cases, also had three new cases at the high school and four cases at the middle school.
West Noble saw the second-largest uptick in cases this past week, recording eight new cases at West Noble Middle School, six at West Noble Primary and three at West Noble Elementary.
Lakewood Park Christian school in DeKalb County reported 10 new cases, while DeKalb Central schools has six new cases at the high school, four each at the middle school and McKenney-Harrison Elementary.
All other districts reported fewer than five new cases this past week.
K-12 students are generally at very low risk from COVID-19, with pediatric hospitalizations and deaths being extremely rare.
Still, health officials have expressed concern about the possibility of wide transmission in schools primarily because children go home to households that contain other family members who may be more susceptible to the virus and who also come into contact with numerous people at their daily work sites.
Students younger than 12 aren’t able to be vaccinated yet as no vaccine has been approved for use in children that young yet, although this week Pfizer reported positive results from tests of its vaccine in children age 5-11, which could put the company on the path to seeking Food and Drug Administration use for that age group, which would cover the remainder of school-age children.
About 56% of Hoosiers age 12 and older statewide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccination rates in the local area are far lower and vaccination rates among the young are the lowest among all age groups, meaning the majority of school-age children are immunized against the virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health has offered schools the opportunity to reduce quarantines by allowing close contacts who remain asymptomatic to be able to stay in classes and not go on quarantine. The caveat to that policy is that schools have to adopt and maintain a mask requirement in schools in order to qualify for the quarantine reduction.
While some larger school districts in Indiana have opted to go back to masking, none in the four-county area have.
