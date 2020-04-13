ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., continues its lunch program for local students.
Seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a volunteer staff and Executive Director Tom Adamson hand out nonperishable lunches complete with drinks and often fresh produce.
Monday, a special treat was made possible through a donation from Holy Family Episcopal Church — a full chicken dinner for students and their parents, catered by Shawnanigans of Warsaw.
“Other congregations have pledged their support in the coming weeks,” said Adamson, pastor at Holy Family. Through his connection with Shawn Bianchini of Shawnanigans and a donation from Holy Family for the $7-per-meal lunch, Adamson was able to invite not just students but their families to enjoy flavorful chicken, green beans, a baked potato and a roll. More than 70 meals were served on Monday.
Adamson said it is a privilege to “be a channel for people’s generosity.” Some people may be spending less during the shelter-in-place protocol to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Adamson encourages them to assist others that may be in need.
The lunches for children started with an REMC Operation Roundup grant and now are being supported by the proceeds of Rotary Club of Angola’s Community Birdhouse Tree project, around $350.
“That was really great,” said Adamson. He said the Rotary funding provides assistance to “children who are defenseless at this time.”
The meals, which include some breakfast staples on the weekends and fresh fruit or vegetables when available, cost about $300 a week to provide. They were started as an outreach during spring break but as schools are closed through the remainder of the academic year, the need continues. Donations of nonperishable, single-serving food items are welcomed.
Up to 30 youths a day take advantage of the free lunch. Adamson noted that it is not meant to be redundant with free lunches provided daily by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, but complementary. The program is made possible by volunteers, coordinated by Aimee Simons.
Adamson said it will continue as long as the need and the local support are there.
Everything Cahoots does is for the benefit of local children. The Angola Odd Fellows Lodge, which is in the process of disbanding, believes in that mission. Last week, Cahoots received a $5,000 donation from the Odd Fellows.
In addition to providing lunches, Cahoots wants to feed the minds and souls of local children. Cahoots’ mission is “providing a safe space for youth to thrive.”
Before social distancing began and Cahoots shut its doors to the public to comply with efforts to slow the spread of the virus, open mic night on the first Friday of the month was a popular event.
On April 3, Cahoots tried a Zoom format to offer open mic night virtually. It worked so well it is now being offered weekly, said Adamson. Adults and children are welcomed, 6-8 p.m. on Friday nights. They can sing, perform or just chat a little. Log in is at https://bit.ly/2R5kIA0.
“Tom is just so great with these virtual meetings. He makes it pretty interactive,” said Adam Witmer, a parent and member of the Cahoots board of directors. “I think it will continue to grow.”
