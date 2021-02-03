LAGRANGE — Just three weeks after the LaGrange County Health Department moved its COVID-19 vaccination clinic into the community room at the LaGrange County Public Library in LaGrange because the department needed the space, the vaccine clinic is already showing signs of bursting at its seams.
On Tuesday, people with appointments started lining up outside the clinic almost half an hour before the clinic opened, and once the doors were unlocked, the clinic was busy until the end of its day.
Last week, the state announced it would be upping the number of individual COVID-19 vaccinations it made available at the LaGrange clinic from 300 doses per week to 800 doses. People were quick to jump on those additional appointments, showing that the demand for the vaccine is still far bigger than the available doses, the clinic’s staff said.
Earlier this year, the state was only providing LaGrange County with 200 doses a week, but even at that number, the COVID-19 health department clinic set up in its own building proved to be too small. So the health department reached out to the LaGrange County Public Library and moved the vaccination clinic to the library’s larger community room.
But now, even that space is filled.
It’s a good problem to have, said Dr. Tony Pechin, the LaGrange County Health Office.
“This really is good news,” Pechin said.
LaGrange officials are administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which proved itself to be highly effective against COVID-19.
Tuesday, the LaGrange clinic scheduled 250 people to get their first dose of that Moderna vaccine. The clinic has the same number of people scheduled for vaccines today and Thursday.
In fact, the demand for the vaccine is so high people are telling healthcare workers they’ve rearranged their day-to-day schedules just to get the earliest possible appointment. A nurse working at the LaGrange clinic said she’s heard several people tell her they’ve postponed other important appointments just to get the shot.
“I had one woman tell me she canceled an appointment with her cardiologist just to be here,” the nurse said between appointments Tuesday morning.
Ninety-year-old Wilber Schmidt of Howe sat by the entrance of the community room waiting for his turn to register for his scheduled appointment Tuesday morning. Schmidt said he was looking forward to getting the vaccine.
“My wife had COVID, and we almost lost her,” he said. “This is very important to me.”
And while it hasn’t announced any new plans to move its vaccination clinic to a larger space, health department officials say they are getting ready should that need to happen.
Monday morning, Alfredo Garcia, the administrator for the LaGrange County Health Department told the commissioners his office is asking the state for $7,500 to purchase six to eight new Chromebooks to register clinic patients, as well as the money they need to purchase at least 10 new white fabric privacy partitions used to screen off temporary vaccination rooms, and the funds to purchase 10 or more Plexiglas protection shields to safeguard workers registering patients.
The LaGrange clinic is one of two COVID-19 vaccination clinics being operated in the county. The second is a smaller clinic being run in the café at Topeka Pharmacy by the pharmacy’s staff.
The local health department officials are still seeking volunteers to help staff the LaGrange clinic, both medical professionals and non-medical volunteers. One of the most important jobs at the clinic is having someone available to wipe down chairs and desks after they’ve been used, said Bill Morr, the LaGrange County emergency management director. Morr volunteered his time doing just that last week.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Morr by calling 499-6431 or by sending him an email at wmorr@lagrangecounty.org.
Right now, Indiana is only vaccinating those 65 years old and older, as well as medical professionals and first responders. Those who qualify for the vaccinations must first schedule an appointment by visiting the Indiana Department of Health website and follow the prompts that direct users to a vaccination clinic near their home. No walk-ins are allowed.
The LaGrange COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday inside the community room at the LaGrange County Public Library building in LaGrange.
