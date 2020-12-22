ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is planning for more shipments of COVID-19 vaccine and the eventual day it will start taking care of inoculating more people in the community.
At present, health care workers who have been identified by the Indiana State Department of Health as those on the front line battling the novel coronavirus have been the first to receive their shots, which started on Friday.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has been vaccinating health care professionals at a clinic it developed in the Steuben County Event Center in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
"What we know so far from IDOH is they're planning on sending out Moderna (vaccines) next week and more of the Pfizer," said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department.
So far, only Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being administered. Those who receive an injection must also get a second shot for the vaccine to reach full efficacy. The Moderna vaccine was just released for emergency use on Friday and is just starting to be delivered to the states.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two injections about 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine requires two shots about 28 days apart. The two different vaccines can't be mixed. In other words, if a person receives the Pfizer vaccine, they must complete their regimen with Pfizer.
The first group of people to be administered vaccines were frontline health care workers. Next in line will be those who take care of long-term care patients and others who care for people who might be COVID-19 positive individuals. Next would be be personnel like emergency medical service providers, though those details haven't been fully established.
Many of the first group of people were identified through their state licensing for people like doctors, nurses and pharmacists. They were invited to get vaccinated though emails.
Just how many people will be in line for vaccines in the next two groups of people will be dependent on the number of vaccines the state receives, Walsh said.
"Hopefully the two additional populations will be starting next as early as next week. It's all dependent on the number of vaccine doses received from the state level," Walsh said.
For the frontline health care workers, Cameron Hospital received 975 doses of the vaccine last week and was expecting 1,950 doses this week and another 1,950 doses next week. Those represent single doses, meaning the 4,875 health care professionals will be covered by those vaccines.
"Those are all first dose allocations," said Kelly Hammons, Cameron's executive director for strategy and development.
It is possible the Steuben Health Department will be able to take advantage of the vaccine clinic established by Cameron, but no decision on that has been made.
From what Walsh is hearing from her colleagues from other health departments who have visited the Cameron clinic, it has received nothing but rave reviews for its efficiency, organization and privacy.
"I've heard from a couple different health departments that were very impressed," Walsh said.
The clinic was set up by Cameron's facilities and patient relations staffs.
Much care will be put into making sure people don't cut in line, so to speak, as in people from populations that have not yet been approved getting vaccines before others, Walsh said.
