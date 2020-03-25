AUBURN — DeKalb County courts are adapting the way they do business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Judges Kevin Wallace of DeKalb Superior Court I, Monte Brown of DeKalb Superior Court II and Kurt Grimm of DeKalb Circuit Court filed a petition with the Indiana Supreme Court for permission to implement special measures that will allow the courts to continue to function but help stem the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
In Superior Court I cases, hearings are taking place only with inmates who are at the DeKalb County Jail and are being conducted by video link.
Some matters are being dealt with telephonically, but no litigants are in the courtroom, a court officer said.
Similarly, in DeKalb Superior Court II, there are no litigants, and business is being handled telephonically or by video conference, a court staff member said.
Last week Grimm said for the next couple of weeks, he expected to deal with cases that are emergencies and not generalized hearings that can wait. As much as possible, Grimm said, he planned to conduct hearings remotely.
Effective Tuesday, the DeKalb County Courthouse and other county buildings are closed to visitors, the DeKalb County Commissioners decided Monday afternoon.
A week earlier, commissioners closed the courthouse to everyone except visitors with appointments to conduct county business. Monday’s decision does not make an exception for appointments.
Monday’s decision came after a courthouse employee complained about the number of people who were in the building, even with the appointment rule.
“The commissioners thought about it and believed that the county should likely adopt the same policy that the state implemented by shutting down most offices and not scheduling appointments,” said James McCanna, attorney for the county commissioners.
The DeKalb County courts must file a status update no later than April 20 to inform the Supreme Court whether there is an ongoing need for emergency relief.
In its order filed March 18, The Supreme Court found that good cause exists for granting emergency relief and authorized that the DeKalb courts, through May 4, have the ability:
• to toll, or pause, time periods in civil, criminal and juvenile cases;
• to suspend all criminal and civil jury trials, including those with a “fast and speedy” setting requested. The courts are directed to review, no later than April 17, whether continued suspension is necessary and if it is not, resume jury trials no later than May 4 to allow adequate notification of the jury pool. If the DeKalb County courts believe continued suspension is necessary, they may petition the Supreme Court to extend the suspension;
• to continue all criminal and civil hearings they deem nonessential to the extent that doing so will not violate a party’s constitutional rights;
• to allow remote appearances outside the bounds of current rules;
• to direct the DeKalb County clerk to allocate cases among the courts irrespective of the existing case allocation plan.
• to modify reporting terms of probation to allow for telephonic reporting;
• to order the immediate release of any arrested person upon recognizance and to stay a reporting date previously established for incarceration;
• to reduce the number of court staff members working and/or to permit working remotely if feasible, provided than the courts maintain sufficient operations to remain open, and to relocate court reporters and bailiffs among the courts as necessary to alleviate staffing shortages; and
• to adopt emergency temporary local rules regarding quarantine petitions.
