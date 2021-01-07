INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 numbers have been in decline, but that may be changing coming out of two holiday weekends.
Indiana topped 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since Dec. 12 as recent days have rebounded after general downward trend throughout the second half of December.
On Thursday, Indiana recorded 7,270 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a single day since Saturday, Dec. 12 when cases hit 7,400.
The case number did come on a robust testing day of more than 56,000 results, however positivity was still high at 12.89% for the day, which is in line with an increasing trend on that ratio since 2021 started.
It's too early to tell definitively whether cases are on the increase again. Raw numbers were impacted by drops in testing over the Christmas and, to a lesser extent, New Year's holidays. But on a week-to-week comparison, numbers this week have been up compared to the prior two weeks and more comparable to or above where they were in the last full week before the Christmas holiday.
State health officials have continued to urge caution among Hoosiers as the impacts of possible person-to-person transmission over the holidays could take a week or two to surface.
Indiana didn't see a surge after Thanksgiving, but it had seen a surge up to and leading into that holiday. Most state COVID-19 metrics peaked at all-time highs just after the holiday, capping off a nearly two-month-long constant rise.
The numbers didn't go higher in the weeks after Thanksgiving and had started to deflate. That downward trend since the start of December has been ongoing but is now showing early indicators that it may be changing.
The state logged 81 deaths on Thursday as the January daily death count average remains nearly identical to December's at 77 per day compared to 79 per day, respectively.
Death counts may start dropping early in 2021, however, as the state announced on Wednesday that it was moving to its second grouping of eligible Hoosiers, targeting the oldest Hoosiers first.
People 80 years old and older living outside of nursing homes can start getting vaccinated as soon as Friday in some areas and the state will work backward to people in their 70s and then those in their 60s as vaccines become available and the state works through older age groups.
The stated goal of focusing on the oldest first is because more than 90% of all deaths in the state and about 2/3rds of all hospitalizations have been people 60 and older. By vaccinating them ahead of other groups, the state hopes to more quickly reduce the number of deaths per day and also relieve overburdened hospital systems as soon as possible.
There were no new deaths in the four-county area reported Thursday. DeKalb County remains at 60 overall, followed by LaGrange County at 59, Noble County at 56 and Steuben County at 36. Most of the local deaths have also been 60-plus residents, although the region has had a few deaths of people in their 50s and one death of a person in their 40s from COVID-19.
Statewide hospitalization numbers ticked up slightly to 2,812 after dropping the day before. Hospitalizations have been in slow decline since a peak on Nov. 30 as the state sees ups and downs day to day in its total hospital census number but overall has seen reduced patient counts overall since.
Locally, case counts have continued to climb coming out of the holidays.
Noble County added 45 new cases on Thursday, followed by Steuben County with 40, DeKalb County with 34 and LaGrange County with 15.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties remain in red ratings from the state for very high spread of COVID-19. Aside from Whitley County, most of the rest of the northeast Indiana region was orange for high spread.
