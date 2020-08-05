INDIANAPOLIS — Schools can open and be successful in managing COVID-19, but it’s going to require families to do their part, Indiana’s state health commissioner said Wednesday.
With some schools already open and others opening throughout this month, state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box spoke at length about how schools can safely operate amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To start, Box addressed questions some have voiced about how schools can safely reopen now in a time when the state has more cases circulating than when schools shut down for the year in March.
The main difference between then and now is that, in March, the state ordered the shutdown as a measure to prevent the pandemic from getting out of control and potentially overwhelming hospitals, as well as buying the state and health care providers to marshal resources and a plan to manage COVID-19.
“We shut things down in March to prevent a surge that would overwhelm our health care system,” Box said. “We were successful in those efforts. The conversation now about schools reopening is quite different.”
Box didn’t mince words, however, that “this does not mean our schools will be free of COVID.”
Schools have spent a lot of effort developing safety plans and procedures to identify and prevent spread of the virus, but those plans almost always hinge on the ability to identify new cases, identify possible exposures and isolate before transmission spirals.
Box’s main pieces of advice were that parents need to be strict about keeping their sick students home and to abide by quarantines if and when ordered.
“If you have symptoms and you’re waiting to get results of your COVID test, stay home,” Box said. “Stay home for the full 14 days of your quarantine. And parents, please make sure you’re screening your children before they go to school.
“The best way to prevent this is for everyone to do their part and know when to stay home,” Box said.
While many have been looking for metrics on if or when to shut down schools if cases start rises, Box said it will need to be a case-by-case decision at the local level, since multiple factors weigh in to every different situation.
For example, a school that does a good job cohorting may have a dozen cases confined to one classroom, but the rest of the school can operate. That’s a very different situation than a dozen cases identified across a dozen classrooms.
Positivity rates are one measure to look at, but those countywide rates can be impacted by large outbreaks in facilities or low testing numbers in a particular community.
Box said multiple measures have to be looked at in order to make those decisions and that local health departments and school districts in those communities are best suited to make those calls.
Overall, though, Box said she felt schools can operate safely if these measures are followed correctly.
“We’ve seen this work very well in several districts this week when a case was identified in a student or staff member,” Box said. “Having a case of COVID in school should not be a cause for panic or a reason to close.”
As for whether the state would release any data about COVID-19 cases in schools, Box said at this time, potential issues with privacy laws may prevent the state from compiling and releasing numbers, although the matter is still under investigation.
