ANGOLA — Three age groups continue to dominate the COVID-19 positive test activity in Steuben County.
The largest age group to test positive, 30-39, has 42 cases or 20% of all cases. Second in line is the 60-69 age group with 40 cases or 19% of all cases. The 20-29 age group accounts for 39 cases, or 18%. (The percentages have been rounded.)
People under age 40 still make up the majority of all cases at 48%, which is up one percentage point over previous weeks.
Steuben County moved to 214 cases as of Monday, data from the Steuben County Health Department said. There are 127 people who are considered recovered and three deaths associated with COVID-19, meaning there remains 84 active cases.
Health Department Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee has said often the Steuben County case total is probably not an accurate count. That’s because she assumes there are many people with COVID-19 in the county who are summer visitor or summer residents whose residency is elsewhere.
Positive cases are recorded in the county where one lives. So, if a person from Allen County is spending the summer in Steuben County and has COVID-19, it counts as an Allen County case. The same would hold true for cases from other counties in other states.
Meanwhile, Steuben County saw an increase of 13 cases in the span of the past week, Aug. 3-10.
Demographic information on Steuben County’s COVID-19 cases are released weekly.
Van Ee reminds people if they are contacted by contact tracing individuals from the Indiana State Department of Health, they need their cooperation in order to quell the spread of the disease.
“The phone number that will be calling individuals may display as 1-833-670-0067 or ‘IN Health COVID.’ If you see this number displayed, please answer or call back as soon as possible,” van Ee said.
In addition, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has launched a mental health service line called “Be Well Crisis Helpline.”
Individuals may access the line by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 3 while on the call. This is easy and free option to speak with a counselor. The counselors have been trained in crisis management, especially with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes that individuals have faced.
