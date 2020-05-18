INDIANAPOLIS — New testing sites are helping Indiana hit high testing marks once again, as the state barely edged its previous single-day record for tests processed.
New cases and deaths came down over the weekend after rising late in the week, although whether it's a little bit of a weekend lull is yet to be determined.
Indiana processed 6,669 tests as of Monday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, 10 higher than the previous one-day record set back on May 11.
The state has tested 5,200 people or more for the last five days straight.
As of Wednesday, Indiana had 50 new testing sites open and run by firm OptumServe. Twenty sites were opened on May 6 in Indiana National Guard armories around the state, including one in Angola, while another 30 opened last week including sites at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville and Lakeland High School in LaGrange.
Those sites are testing both symptomatic people and asymptomatic people who have at least one other risk factor such as age or underlying medical condition.
The good testing numbers come in a short-term sag in cases, as new cases added to the county were under 500 both Sunday and Monday. Deaths also dropped significantly, with 25 deaths combined over the last two days.
Those numbers are positive signs a week ahead of Indiana potentially taking the next step in its five-stage reopening plan. If metrics continue to look good this week, Indiana may advance to Stage 3 on Sunday, allowing greater capacity at some businesses and allowing some additional things including gyms, movie theaters and outdoor playgrounds and sports courts to reopen.
Locally, new cases have had modest increased in the four-county area. Noble County still leads with 152 cases to date — many due to outbreaks at two nursing homes in the county — followed by Steuben County at 67, LaGrange County at 50 and DeKalb County at 25.
Noble County had no new deaths after rising to 20 on Saturday. The county added five new deaths last week, all nursing home patients.
Deaths remain at two in LaGrange and Steuben counties and one in DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.