ANGOLA — Steuben County has seen an increase of five deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the past week, says data from the Steuben County Health Department.
Steuben County's weekly report on COVID-19 statistics shows a total of 67 deaths due to the virus compared to 62 the week prior.
Data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows 64 deaths in Steuben County in its report released on Thursday.
For a variety of reasons, county level data and that from the state don't always line up.
From demographic data from the state, the majority of the deaths in Steuben County are people 60 and older, nearly 94%.
The greatest amount of deaths are among people 80 and older, at 29, or nearly half. Next is people 70-79 with 17 deaths, followed by 14 deaths in the 60-69 age group.
There were two deaths reported among people 50-59 and one apiece in the 40-49 and 30-39 age categories.
Steuben County has had a cumulative total of 4,434 COVID-19 positive cases, and 67 deaths and 4,187 considered recovered, Thursday's report said.
This is an increase of 123 cases from the week prior, which was 122 cases higher than the previous week, which was the first week — the reporting week ending Aug. 11 — the county started releasing COVID-19 data since the winter months when cases took a downward spiral following the release of vaccines. When that last report was issued, on Feb. 18, there were 58 deaths reported. Of the nine new deaths reported over the course of six months, five have been in the last week.
The state Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 11.30% in Steuben County. The Indiana Department of Health has also announced Wednesday that Steuben County has a composite score of 2 with an advisory color of orange.
So far, Steuben County is reporting 125 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, meaning cases among people who are fully vaccinated. That comes out to 2.8% of all cases being among the fully vaccinated.
