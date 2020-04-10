SHIPSHEWANA — The Blue Gate Restaurant is ramping up their kitchen to help people have an enjoyable and stress-free Easter dinner.
The restaurant is now offering Easter Heat and Serve meals available for pick up at its bakery.
The meals, created to feed 4, 10 or 20 people include a choice of the Blue Gate’s famous slow-cooked meats, several different homemade sides and of course a Blue Gate pie. All meals must be ordered by 4 p.m. Friday and may be picked up anytime on Saturday after 11 a.m.
Orders may be ordered online at BlueGateBakery.com and by phone by calling 888-447-4725. Each meal comes with reheating instructions, and says the restaurant, a slice of love from the Blue Gate staff.
“The Blue Gate was built for great times with family and friends, while we can’t host you here in Shipshewana, we believe that any extra time with family is always a blessing, no matter what the circumstances,” said Andrew Rohrer, vice president of sales and marketing, Blue Gate Hospitality. “We hope you gather ‘round, share a meal, stories and hopefully lots of laughs. And when it’s time for us all to start venturing out, we’ll be here, ready to serve up generous helpings of Shipshewana hospitality.”
