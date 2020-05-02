LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. would like to know just how the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic downtown has affected local businesses and manufacturers.
The EDC sent out a short questionnaire to businesses and factories across LaGrange County asking owners and managers a series of 10 questions about how they think the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their businesses.
The EDC letter that announces the survey starts out telling business owners and manufacturers its staff understands right now is a tough time to be in business.
“These are very difficult times for all. We all have adapted our ways to better meet the needs of our customers. For the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, it means adjusting how we do business. We need to know what you are thinking currently. And, most importantly, how the community can help to support your business,” the letter said.
The EDC mailed out hundreds of copies of the survey last week and hopes to get back more than a hundred before it starts tabulating those responses. The survey asks employers about the size of their workforce before and after the pandemic, what responses those companies took to offset the pandemic, and what they think the pandemic will affect their business over the next six to 12 months.
Bill Bradley, president and CEO of the EDC, said the point of the survey is to help his organization understand how large of an effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the local economy, and asking what an organization like the EDC can do to help those businesses weather that storm.
“I’m hoping this survey gives us some good direction. I hope it gives us some good thought as to what else we should be doing for our local companies that we’re not doing now. And that’s what I want to know more than anything else,” he explained.
Based on conversations Bradley said he’s had with local businessmen, he worries that unemployment in northeast Indiana may be more prevalent than the statistics suggest. But Bradley said he also believes there’s a strong longing by both employers and employees to get back to work.
“I think there’s also a widespread desire out there to get back to work, and it’s going to be a slow process. I think everyone recognizes that,” he said. “But I think everyone wants to get back but they want to get back safely.”
Other questions on the survey ask about participation in the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Bradley said his organization also is interested in learning just how many local businesses participated in PPP and whether the program was beneficial. Bradley said discussions with local bankers have led him to believe PPP has pumped an additional $50 million into the local economy.
But his most important question, he said, is what the EDC and LaGrange County can do to help.
“Obviously, the $64,000 question for us is, from their viewpoint, is there anything else the community can be doing for them and their business?” he explained.
So far, the response to the questionnaire is strong. Bradley said within days of sending it out, he’s already received 22 completed surveys. He explained that he’d like to receive at least 100 responses from local business owners before EDC’s May 8 deadline.
Bradley said he plans to share the information the EDC gathers from those surveys with the LaGrange County commissioners and local news organizations.
Bradley said one thing that hasn’t surprised him is the innovations many local businesses have already made changes to workspaces to make them safer in this age of the coronavirus.
“It’s amazing to see the American ingenuity that’s making the workplace even safer than before. And in manufacturing, too. I’m hearing about individual workstations, I’m hearing about distancing, in fact, I hear about Amish companies doing a really good job with distancing. So I mean, I think, everyone wants to get back, but they want to get back the right way,” Bradley said.
The link to the survey can be found via the EDC website, lagrangecountyedc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.