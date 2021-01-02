INDIANAPOLIS — How prevalent was COVID-19 in LaGrange County in 2020?
Well, that’s harder to tell than in some other counties, but LaGrange did certainly go through some ups and downs.
In total, 2,059 LaGrange County residents contracted COVID-19 in 2020. That was the least in the four-county area, although that’s also because LaGrange County tests the least of not just any county in the region but of any county in the state.
At a per-capita testing rate of only about 168 tests per 1,000 residents, LaGrange County has the lowest testing rate in the state. That’s far lower than the second-lowest, Franklin County at 226 per 1,000 residents.
LaGrange County is often an outlier on medical-related data points because the county’s large Amish community may avoid seeking health care or government services.
Unlike the state, which surged in March, April and May and then again starting in October, LaGrange County saw bigger impacts a little later in the year.
The county went through a notable surge following the Memorial Day holiday, which led the county health officer to enact a countywide mask mandate weeks before Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered one for the entire state.
Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin has repeatedly warned about the level of spread occurring in the county and encouraged residents to wear their masks and maintain social distance, an effort that has been hit and miss among both Amish and English communities.
Like the rest of the state, LaGrange County saw its second and biggest surge starting in the fall. LaGrange County did peak a bit earlier than other counties, however, hitting a high point around mid-November before cases have fallen off since.
LaGrange County had 56 total deaths from COVID-19 on the year, which was second-highest in the four-county area trailing only DeKalb County.
LaGrange County recorded most of its deaths in the final two months of the year, logging 18 deaths in November and 20 December, accounting for approximately 68% of the county’s all-time total.
The county has started seeing more deaths in its two long-term care facilities, but nursing homes account for only 18 of the 56 total deaths, only 32%. That’s lower than other counties and the statewide average, which is generally had higher proportions of their deaths come from nursing homes.
