INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's COVID-19 numbers are the narrowest shade off their all-time lows as the state continues to see weekly improvement, even if there's much more the figures can improve.
The state averaged just 197 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week, which is just a hair off the all-time best average of 191 per day near the end of June 2021.
Case numbers are down from 253 per day as the average the week before.
Indiana continues to see fewer and fewer new COVID-19 cases after coming down off all-time highs of more than 14,000 per day back in mid-January.
Cases aren't the only things dropping as hospitalization and death numbers have also continued to drop.
Hospitalizations are at new all-time lows, with just 305 patients currently in treatment in hospitals across the state. That's down from the previous record low of 371 hit on July 3, 2021.
Deaths have continued to deflate, nearly to their all-time low. Average daily deaths dropped to just four per day over the last week, just a little higher than the best-ever marks of two per day mark of just two per day.
For the second week in a row, the four-county area recorded no new deaths on the week.
Noble County remains at 152 deaths all time, 145 in DeKalb County, 116 in Steuben County and 100 in LaGrange County.
There were times during the winter where the four counties were combining to have a dozen or more deaths each week and the region hasn’t seen a deathless week since summer 2021.
Indiana has shown no signs of seeing a new uptick in activity after COVID-19 activity plummeted following the omicron variant at the end of 2021 and early 2022, when the new, extremely infectious variant hit literal hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers.
But the virus has since burned out.
Indiana has generally seen COVID-19 going in up-and-down cycles lasting about two to three months each, so it's not impossible to see numbers tick back up at some point this spring.
However, cases have tended to be much lower during warmer weather periods, so as the state enters spring and into summer, the weather may help to keep the virus down to nearly nothing.
Virus activity had spiked in both winter 2020 and 2021, so it's possible that the state could see another turn come the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.