INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 cases continue to plunge after hitting a record-high peak less than three weeks ago.
New virus activity is coming down nearly as quickly as it shot up following Christmas, with a sharp reduction in new cases and hospitalizations, while deaths have come down some, too.
This past week, Indiana averaged 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 reported per day over the last seven days. That's a 56% reduction from 8,464 cases per day week over week and the lowest weekly average the state has seen since the first week of December 2021.
Cases were elevated going into winter at the end of 2021, but then the arrival of the omicron variant right around Christmas sent cases skyrocketing to more than 14,000 per day by Jan. 21.
But since hitting that peak, cases have been falling nearly as fast.
Hospitalization dropped this past week from 2,792 total patients in care a week ago to 2,234 patients this week, a 20% decrease.
Deaths remains elevated but have come down to 56 per day average, down from a seven-day average of 74 deaths per day the week before.
Deaths are a lagging indicator, so they usually take three to four weeks to reflect new changes in direction in other faster-moving indicators like cases and hospitalizations. The elevated death count recognizes the sharp rising cases and hospitalizations that were seen following the Christmas holiday.
The four-county area recorded 11 new deaths over the past week, with DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties all registering new deaths.
DeKalb County had five new deaths reported this week, taking its total to 141 all time. Those deaths included one older report from Jan. 19 and then recent deaths with two on Feb. 1 and one each on Feb. 2 and Feb. 5. Those patients including one who was 80 years or older, two in their 70s and two in their 50s.
To date, DeKalb County has had one deaths in a person under 20 years old, one death of a person in their 30s, four deaths among patients in their 40s, 12 deaths among people in their 50s, 20 deaths among people in their 60s, 35 deaths of patients in their 70s and 68 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Steuben County had three new deaths, rising to 110 deaths all time. The new deaths occurred Jan. 19 and Feb. 1. Those patients were both 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 22 have been people in their 60s, 34 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 39 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Lastly, Noble County logged three deaths, taking its all-time total to 145. Those deaths occurred on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, as well as an older update from Dec. 24 and included one patient 80 years or older and two in their 60s.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 24 people in their 60s, 35 people in their 70s and 71 at 80 or older.
Despite Indiana’s record-high cases recently and second-highest-ever death counts — January 2022 was the second-deadliest month of the pandemic for the state with more than 2,000 deaths, surpassed only by December 2020 — the state has seen basically no change in its vaccination rate in response.
The state saw only about a 1% increase during the month of January, with about 54% of the state’s total population fully vaccinated, making it one of the worst in the U.S.
Vaccination rates in northeast Indiana are well below the statewide average. Steuben County is the best at about 44.8%, with the other counties trailing farther behind.
