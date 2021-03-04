INDIANAPOLIS — The only way to have less COVID-19 in area nursing homes in this past reporting week would be to have none at all.
Of 17 area nursing homes, there was only one new case reported — a case among a staff member — for the week ending Feb. 24.
There were no new resident cases and no new resident deaths for the reporting period.
The weekly results continue a trend of improving activity and a rapid improvement in the situation for nursing homes, which have been high on the priority list for vaccinations for both residents and the staff members who take care of them.
The only reported case for the week ending Feb. 24 was one identified among a staff member at Kendallville Manor. Other than that, there were no other reported cases anywhere in the four-county area.
Long-term care data runs a week in lag as reported by the state, but considering that COVID-19 activity both statewide and locally have continued to decrease week after week this winter, it’s unlikely the situation has changed much in the days since.
There were only 97 new cases among nursing home residents in the entire state for the reporting week and 39 staff cases.
Average daily cases for nursing homes have fallen from an all-time high of 218 per day in early December to fewer than 10 cases per day recently.
Deaths have dropped off sharply too, falling from 52 per day at their highest just before Christmas to now averaging about five per day.
Nursing home staff members were eligible to be vaccinated in the initial first round of vaccines made available for health care workers back in December. Nursing home residents were also being vaccinated parallel to local health department programs through a partnership with local pharmacies.
Nursing homes residents were made a high priority in Indiana as they account for just under half of all deaths in the state.
Since residents are older and more likely to have other health conditions due to their age, known-case death rates among residents infected with COVID-19 have been about 1-in-5 since the start of the pandemic.
But as cases surged in the general population in late 2020, the virus worked its way back into many facilities exacting a huge toll in the final months of the year.
Since the start of 2021 as cases have receded and vaccines have been deployed, nursing homes have seen a rapid improvement and now are showing little activity across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.