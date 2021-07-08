Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jason R. Abbott, 46, of Lane 200 FD Lake James, arrested at hone on a felony arrest warrant.
• Andres A. Calzadicca-Carrasquilla, 29, of the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, arrested on North Wayne Street at Selman Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Mitchell E. Crossley, 32, of the 200 block of East Leroy Street, Burlington, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Dannie Wireman III, 30, of the 300 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
