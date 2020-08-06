INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, Indiana has logged more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, setting a new all-time record.
It’s the second time in two weeks that the state has set a new high water mark for cases.
As of Thursday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 1,040 new cases of COVID-19, beating the previous all-time high of 996 set on July 24.
The sharp increase also breaks a streak of flat or decreasing case counts over the last week.
Although the state set a new record high for single-day cases, the amount actually came on slightly lower positivity percentages than recent days. The 1,040 cases were recorded on 16,647 total tests — the highest in a week — including 12,120 unique Hoosiers being tested for the first time.
That equated to single-day positivity rate of 6.25%, which was down from the previous day and on par with other days within the last week.
Indiana remains under a statewide mask order and is holding in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan at least through Aug. 27. The state entered Stage 4.5 — a half step taken just shy of full reopening — on July 4 amid early concerns about rising cases, positivity and hospitalizations.
Those concerns were warranted, as the state spent most of July showing increase case and positivity numbers.
Hospitalizations across the state have also remained up. After hitting a low point of 595 patients statewide on June 26, that number sat at 1,009 total patients as of Wednesday.
Thursday also represented the day Indiana crossed the 1 million mark for testing, having processed in total 1,004,353 tests. Those tests have been administered to just over 804,000 unique individuals, meaning about 12% of all Hoosiers have been tested at least once to date.
Despite case numbers being up, the state recorded just six deaths on the day, lower than recent days.
As has been the case over the last several weeks, northeast Indiana isn’t one of the major contributors to the rise in overall cases, with the four-county area continuing to show little new activity.
On Thursday, Noble County added seven more cases, LaGrange County increase five and DeKalb and Steuben counties added just one additional case.
No new deaths were reported as Noble County remains at 29, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
