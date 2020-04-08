ANGOLA — Steuben County Treasurer Missy Bixler reminds the public that her office will be closed at least through April 20 under order by the governor so people are going to have to use methods other than in person to pay their property tax bills.
The easiest method for people who are used to paying their taxes in person is to use the new drop box that was installed on the north side of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. The box is situated so people can pay from the driver’s side and do not have to exit their vehicles.
People who want a receipt are asked to include with their payments a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Bixler noted there’s another new method of paying this tax year, which is by e-check. This only costs $1. To pay by e-check, go to the county’s website at co.steuben.in.us and go to the treasurer’s page and follow the links.
There are a number of question marks with the spring installment due to COVID-19. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order has provided a 60-day grace period from penalties if people don’t pay by the May 11 deadline. So, in order to avoid a penalty property taxes for the spring installment must now be paid by July 10.
However, Bixler is hoping people go ahead and pay their taxes on time if they are able because government relies on the funding to operate, and this includes all forms of government, including libraries, townships, schools, cities and towns and the county.
The time extension is not allowed for mortgage companies that pay for property owners because technically the funds have been collected as part of a monthly payment.
People may also pay their taxes by mail, at local banks, by credit or debit card or through local banks.
Three local banks will accept tax bills, which must be put in an envelope. With banking lobbies closed due to COVID-19, people must drop off their bills at the drive-through window.
Banks accepting tax payments include Farmers State Bank, Farmer’s and Merchants State Bank and First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
If people pay by credit card or debit card, they are charged a 2.5% fee. To pay online, visit co.steuben.in.us.
The pay-by-phone option is no longer available.
