Debra Landa is thinking about having pizza for Thanksgiving dinner today.
Like many people who get infected with COVID-19, Debra, of Syracuse, has lost her sense of taste. She and her husband, John, came out of quarantine on Tuesday, and Debra really wishes she could get her taste back. She wants to taste pizza.
Why do I know this? Debra is one of many people who have been in contact with me ever since a column we published on Nov. 15 detailed my experience with COVID-19. I have been one of the lucky ones; my symptoms were similar to those of a common cold and nothing like what some people have experienced. I quarantined, inconvenienced a lot of people and have returned to work, feeling fit as a fiddle.
We all deal with COVID-19 differently, some have it easy, like myself and the Landas, and others, not so much.
My friend Lynn had her energy zapped this summer when she was dealing with COVID-19. In early October, I lost an aunt to COVID-19. A woman I work with from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital came down with it, too, and had a variety of symptoms. She, too, experienced exhaustion.
I have heard from many readers, and for your comments, I am grateful.
“Thank you for sharing your story. Gave me and my wife a new perspective on the situation,” wrote my friend Ken Schneider, Angola.
“Best wishes Michael, thanks for sharing your story,” said my friend Victor Melchiorre of Indianapolis, writing on Facebook.
Lots of folks reached out either by email or text after reading my post on Facebook that linked to the column that could be read at KPCNews.com.
Including my brother and sister. Oops. I forgot to tell them.
They kind of freaked out. Both called within an hour or so from one another on Sunday, Nov. 15, after the column and Facebook post appeared.
My brother, Mark, and I shared a few laughs. My sister, Mary, and I, sort of the same, then lots of conversation about people we knew who have contracted the disease or have been exposed, like her daughter, my niece, Lauren (she’s fine). And of course we talked about our aunt, Isabella, who had passed weeks earlier. To protect herself, Mary only would attend the graveside services, and she did mention that the mayor of Des Moines, Iowa, attended also (you can really reach a lot of Italian voters by attending funerals of people whose last names end in vowels).
The conversation on Facebook about the column was interesting. One woman pointed out that Hoosiers need to take the virus much more seriously.
“It’s mind boggling to me how Indiana appears not to be taking any of this seriously. No wonder your cases are spiking. Yes. I grew up there and have family still in the area. My sister from Austin TX was there last month for a visit and she couldn’t wait to get out of town. Half the people weren’t wearing masks and most she noticed were not wearing them correctly,” commented Cheryl Sink.
Between the texts, Facebook chatter, private messages on Facebook and emails, the one thing that I came away with was the importance of getting tested, no matter how ill you might or might not be, and wearing masks. Or as Dr. Todd Rumsey, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s chief medical officer said the other day, “Mask, mask, mask!”
Which brings me back to my new email pen pal, Debra Landa, who is retired from teaching at Central Noble Schools and is an online subscriber.
Debra hadn’t been feeling well around the time my column appeared. She chalked it up to her grieving over having to put her cat to sleep.
“On Sunday morning, I read your article in The News Sun,” she wrote. “A little later, I realized that I had no sense of taste or smell. I went back to your article, googled the link to find a testing site near me and scheduled an appointment for Monday.
“Due to my symptoms, we were given rapid tests and both my husband and I tested positive,” Debra continued. “My husband is 70 and I’m 68, so we have been very careful. Luckily we didn’t have to contact many people to give them a heads up. But we keep wondering how we became infected.”
That’s the thing that continues to boggle my mind, where did I catch it? At this point, I guess it doesn’t matter, but I must have let my guard down at the exact right time to be exposed and get infected.
Again, I am fortunate to have only suffered mild symptoms. Same holds true for Debra and John.
They have enjoyed doing a murder mystery over Zoom and Debra longs for the day that her taste returns.
“If my sense of taste comes back, I want pizza for Thanksgiving dinner,” she said, including a smiley face emoji.
I hope it does, Debra.
I leave you today with the final words from one of Debra’s emails:
“Wishing you and your family a great holiday season.”
michael marturello is editor of the The Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
