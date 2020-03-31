SHIPSHEWANA — In a small shop, located halfway between Shipshewana and LaGrange, Amy Miller has put her crew of 13 employees to work cutting out and sewing up medical-style face masks.
Miller, the owner of Wear Haus Designs, a custom apparel shop that specializes in making silk-screened and embroidered clothing started making the masks last week.
Miller said her company specializes in custom made apparel worn by schools and sports teams. When the area schools started shutting down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, work at her company slowed down too.
So Miller said she started thinking about what her company might be able to do, landing on the idea of producing face masks. And so last Monday, her 13-person workforce started producing two different styles of machine washable face masks. The masks are held in place with a small elastic loop over the ear.
“We’ve got quite a few cutout and we’re just starting to produce them with a few sewing machines my employees brought in,” Miller said. She posted an announcement about the masks on her company’s webpage, wearhaus.net. Wear Haus Design has been in business since 1992. Miller took over the business about a year ago.
Miller said the masks were designed with a pocket to hold an interchangeable filter. The masks themselves are machine washable.
“A lot of business is schools and sports, and mom and pop restaurants and shops, so a lot of our business comes from the people who were shut down immediately, so that really affected us the first week of the shut down,” she said.
Miller is selling the washable masks for $5 apiece
“I’m not trying to make money off of a terrible situation,” she explained. “I’m just trying to help the public and cover the costs of making a mask at the same time. We can’t say these are certified to block out the coronavirus, but right now we’re using a backing material. It is very comparable to a vacuum cleaner bag or HEPA filter material. We feel like it really does a great job of filtering out most kinds of airborne particles.”
