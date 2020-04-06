ANGOLA — A brief meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners was dominated by updates on COVID-19 — plus some regular business — on Monday.
“This is a new procedure for Steuben County. Please bear with us,” said Commissioner Jim Crowl, who opened the meeting for the absent President Ron Smith.
The meeting was conducted primarily by conference call for public attendance. The meeting itself included Crowl, Commissioner Lynne Liechty, County Attorney Donald Stuckey and Auditor Kim Meyers. Two department heads were present in person, Jen Sharkey, highway engineer, and Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
Other department heads as well as members of the public attended by phone, an arrangement that currently is allowed under order by Gov. Eric Holcomb due to the need of limiting public gatherings.
Sharkey and Robinson said their drivers and deputies, respectively, were outfitted with personal protection equipment in their vehicles. These items include sanitizing sprays, hand sanitizer and masks.
“We are going all we can to keep employees safe without taking away PPE from the healthcare service or other emergency personnel,” Sharkey said.
“Right now we’re equipped. We’re doing the best with what we’ve got,” Robinson said.
Some revenue streams might be impacted by the economic slowdown that has come with the pandemic.
Sharkey said she’s expecting a drop in motor-vehicle-highway funds, which are fueled by gasoline tax money. Fewer people are driving due to the stay-at-home order in place in Indiana and surrounding states.
Donations and fees paid to STAR Transportation is off because of fewer riders, Liechty reported.
The county is also looking at a moratorium on using small claims court to collect unpaid ambulance bills during the crisis.
