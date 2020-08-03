ANGOLA — Steuben County has crested the 200 mark for the amount of COVID-19 cases.
The county registered 201 cases on Monday, said information from the Steuben County Health Department.
Steuben County currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19, data released as part of the weekly demographic report released by the Health Department said. There are 127 people who are considered recovered and three have died.
That report continues to show that the majority of COVID-19 cases are among people younger than 40, at 47% of all cases. The 30-39 year-old age group has the greatest number of cases at 42, or 21%, followed by the 60-69 age group with 36 cases for 18%.
The only age category not in double digits is the group 80 and older, at 4 cases, or nearly 2%. Of those who have died from COVID-19, three people, that accounts for 1.5% of all cases.
In addition to the state under a mask mandate, the Health Department says people need to be respectful of policies in place at local businesses.
“The Steuben County Health Department reminds all residents and visitors to the community to be respectful of COVID-19 policies and procedures at local establishments and businesses. This includes the requirement of wearing a face covering. If questions arise in relations to any policies or procedures at an establishment, please request clarification from management,” the Health Department said in a statement.
With cases on the rise, generally, in Indiana, much more contact tracing is being done. The Health Department urges people to cooperate with people conducting contact tracing calls.
“Contact tracers from the Indiana State Department of Health are reaching out to individuals to conduct contact tracing investigations for COVID-19. The phone number that will be calling individuals may display as 1-833-670-0067 or ‘IN Health COVID.’ If you see this number displayed, please answer or call back as soon as possible,” the statement said.
