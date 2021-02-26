INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana set a new COVID-19 record on Friday, but this time, it was the good kind of record.
The state has now strung together it's longest stretch ever of positivity below 5%, the rate Indiana wants to stay under as it represents low spread of the virus.
Friday marks the 18th consecutive day that positivity returns were under 5%. And it's not just that Indiana has been below that benchmark — the state has logged daily returns under 4% for the last 10 days and been under 3% on seven of those 10 days.
High testing numbers combined with low positivity are strong indicators that virus transmission has slowed sharply and that most people, even those who are getting ill with cold-like symptoms, are not carrying or spreading COVID-19.
On Friday, the state logged 944 new cases of COVID-19, down a bit from numbers just over 1,000 the last two days and slightly below last Friday's total.
The case count came on more than 40,000 total tests, resulting in a positivity of 2.33%, which is itself the second-lowest one-day positivity rate ever.
Positivity has hit its best-ever stretch this month, surpassing even September 2020, which was previously the best month.
Positivity has averaged 3.6% across the entire month, better than the 4.07% monthly average for September.
The state logged 33 deaths on the day, which is slightly below the daily average of 38 deaths per day across all of February.
There were no new deaths reported in the four-county area on Friday.
Statewide hospitalizations dropped after a few days of stagnation, falling to 781 patients total in treatment. That's the lowest hospital census number since Sept. 21.
Patient numbers generally ranged from about 600-900 between June and October 2020, which puts currently hospitalizations in the range of what was typical for most of the non-surge periods in the state's history.
Locally, all four counties logged fewer than five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties each recorded just three new cases of COVID-19, while LaGrange County logged only two new cases.
