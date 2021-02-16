INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases stayed below a thousand for the second straight day, while positivity remains below the benchmark 5%.
Indiana continues to see case counts at levels not seen since early October.
On Tuesday, Indiana logged 878 new cases of COVID-19, the second-straight day below 1,000 cases as case counts this week continue to run below last week's total.
Cases have been running 300-500 lower per day compared to last week as COVID-19 activity continues to drop across the state.
The case count came on slightly more than 20,000 total tests — low again as the state is averaging about 36,000 per day normally — but it still resulted in positivity of 4.34% on the day.
The state's benchmark for positivity is below 5% and Indiana has achieved that for 12 of the past 14 days, including some days that have dropped even lower, below 3%.
Case counts haven't been so low since the first week of October, when cases began surging. But the state was also testing less per day back then and positivity is as good or better than it was at its best point in September.
The state recorded 40 deaths on Tuesday, which is slightly below the monthly average of 44 deaths per day.
Deaths have dropped considerably from 54 per day reported in January and from 79 per day reported in December. Deaths have even dropped slightly below the November daily average of 45 per day.
Hospitalizations have dropped again to 1,018 patients overall, the lowest number since Oct. 3.
Case counts in the four-county area increased by small margins again, with all four counties seeing 10 or fewer cases on the day.
Steuben County added 10 cases in Tuesday's report, followed by Noble County with eight and DeKalb County with six. LaGrange County had no new cases reported on Tuesday.
Looking ahead to new county color-code ratings on Wednesday, the region should see another week of improvement.
LaGrange County could become one of the few counties in the state to hit a blue rating, as positivity in the county has plummeted to record lows. Positivity in LaGrange County over the last seven days has averaged 2.3%, which combined with small increases in cases means the county could hit the best rating.
Noble County is likely to drop back to yellow with positivity at 5.4% and lower case counts.
DeKalb and Steuben counties are more on the borderline, as their positivity rates have ticked up closer to 10% this week. Steuben County's positivity hit 10.7%, while DeKalb County is averaging 9.4% over the past week. If Steuben County's case count has been over 100 per 100,000, that would push the county back into an orange rating.
DeKalb County would likely stay yellow as long as its cases are below 200 per 100,000, which they were last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.