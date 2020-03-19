AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council voted Tuesday night to develop an action plan to aid in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in city government activities.
The plan added to a decision earlier Tuesday to close all city buildings to the public.
The resolution calls for educating the city’s workforce about prevention. It says salespeople and vendors will be seen only with appointments. All city government buildings will be supplied with hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes.
Employees who show signs of respiratory illness will be quarantined and sent home. Sick employees’ work areas will be thoroughly cleaned.
An employee who is sent home for illness will have an excused absence and must stay home until released by a doctor.
The council adopted strategies to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including cleaning of hands, limiting handshakes and opening doors without grasping handles, if possible.
In the future, the plan could address working remotely and expand Mayor Mike Ley’s duties and powers, city officials said.
“We’re taking city business as usual, with some adjustments,” Ley said.
“We”re looking for ways that city employees may be able to help in the community,” the mayor added.
Also Tuesday, Ley said the city will hire a structural engineer to inspect a vehicle bridge over Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park.
“We have a second opinion that there’s a problem” with the bridge, said Councllman Kevin Webb. “The Park Board does not have money to repair that bridge in their budget.”
